×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Eat Pray Love’ Pizzeria Takes Over Cafe des Artistes Space in Hollywood

By
Pat Saperstein

Deputy Editor

Pat's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Wonho Frank Lee

It took a former film finance pro to figure out how to bring back to life the space that once housed Café des Artistes, a favorite Hollywood hangout throughout the ’90s and ’00s. After the cozy restaurant closed in 2011, the spot sat empty until first-time restaurant owner Francesco Zimone bought rights to open the first U.S. location for Naples’ famous L’antica Pizzeria da Michele.

Da Michele gained worldwide fame when “Eat Pray Love” author Elizabeth Gilbert had a culinary epiphany there, then appeared in the film adaptation. In the book, she posits that it could possibly be “the best pizza in the world” — an extremely debatable statement, but one that turned the name into an international success.

Zimone first came to America from Italy to work in finance at Lionsgate, then worked for Dino de Laurentiis at Universal before turning to home design and development. While he’s been out of the industry for a while, he remembers it fondly, saying, “Jon Feltheimer is an inspiration every day.”

Related

So why license the da Michele concept? “I just really loved this pizza, for ever and ever,” he says. Head pizza maker and partner Michele Rubini is a Naples native who was trained with the Association Verace Pizza Napoletana.

At first, Zimone looked for restaurant spaces in Venice, but couldn’t find what he wanted — an outdoor courtyard was a must for the kind of atmosphere he sought. When he saw the former Café des Artistes location, he fell in love, but “the space was a disaster,” he said. Raiding his savings, he designed everything himself. The front door is just off Sunset Boulevard, yet seems like a secret entrance. It opens onto a front patio that flows into a casual lounge with a fireplace and couches.

A long bar serving beer and Southern Italian wines (cocktails are coming soon) stretches toward the brick-lined rear courtyard, where another fireplace warms rows of tables. On the side, a separate building houses the wood-burning pizza oven, where diners can watch the pies being baked through large windows.

The double-fermentation pizzas take just 45 seconds to cook in the uber-hot coals — which should help speed things along when customers start to clamor for the signature Margherita or the Bianca with mozzarella and pecorino, sans tomatoes. There’s also Pizza Fritta, a popular Naples street food that resembles a puffy calzone. The soft, chewy pizzas are simple and satisfying, but there’s plenty of other things to try, from a salumi plate with Prosciutto di Carpegna and capicolla to lamb meatballs, tuna tartare, seared scallops and octopus with tomatoes and lentils.

“If you don’t have the flavors right, if you don’t have the quality, then you’re missing the boat,” he says.

“It was a struggle,” Zimone says of the long road to opening the restaurant. But he has lots of plans in store, including working with at-risk youth to introduce them to the restaurant business.

He still hopes to find a Westside location — and has rights to open da Micheles in the U.S., Canada and Mexico — but for now just getting the first U.S. da Michele off the ground is enough. “This place gives me great vibes, I don’t know whether I’m in Hollywood or Italy,” Zimone says.

More Scene

  • Da Michele: Pizzeria from 'Eat Pray

    'Eat Pray Love' Pizzeria Takes Over Cafe des Artistes Space in Hollywood

    It took a former film finance pro to figure out how to bring back to life the space that once housed Café des Artistes, a favorite Hollywood hangout throughout the ’90s and ’00s. After the cozy restaurant closed in 2011, the spot sat empty until first-time restaurant owner Francesco Zimone bought rights to open the [...]

  • Lupita Nyong'oSecret Chopard party, 71st Cannes

    Cannes 2019: The Ultimate Party Guide

    The red carpets are being rolled out. The champagne is on ice. And the guest lists are being scrutinized. Here is Variety’s ultimate party guide for Cannes 2019… Tuesday, May 14Bodvár House of Rosés PartyA reception in honor of “The Dead Don’t Die’s” Luka Sabbat. 3.14 Hotel, 2 p.m. Related A Gluten-Free and Vegan Festival? [...]

  • Muhammad Ali Documentary: Laila Ali Talks

    Boxing’s Finest Celebrate Muhammad Ali and HBO Documentary ‘What’s My Name?’

    The premiere of HBO’s upcoming documentary about the life of Muhammad Ali more closely resembled a boxing hall of fame induction than your typical Hollywood event, with some of the best fighters of all time coming together to pay tribute to their idol. Boxing legends Oscar De La Hoya, Sugar Ray Leonard, “Sugar” Shane Mosley, [...]

  • Selma Blair26th Annual Race to Erase

    Honoree Selma Blair Keeps Her Sense of Humor at Race to Erase MS Gala

    Selma Blair has not let her multiple sclerosis diagnosis take away her sense of humor. The actress was honored at the Race to Erase MS gala and fundraiser hosted by founder Nancy Davis at the Beverly Hilton on Friday night. “I can’t read a teleprompter because I have double vision, so you’re stuck with unfiltered [...]

  • Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler,

    Amy Poehler's Directorial Debut Is a Big 'Saturday Night Live' Reunion

    Having thrived as an actress, comedian, writer and producer, directing may seem like a natural next step for Amy Poehler. But as she told Variety at the world premiere of “Wine Country,” she decided to take the plunge for one reason: “The ladies said yes. The end. Period!” Once it was suggested, all of the [...]

  • Dennis Quaid

    Even Cat People Will Love 'A Dog's Journey,' Cast Says

    Cat people can still find something to love in “A Dog’s Journey.” “If you’ve ever loved an animal, there’s something in this movie for you. At the end of the day, it’s really about that thought that your animals are always with you and that some part of them is continuing on, and I think [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad