×

‘Harriet’ Stars Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monae on Honoring Harriet Tubman’s Legacy

By
Angelique Jackson

Angelique's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cynthia Erivo Janelle Monae Harriet Premiere
CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Cynthia Erivo is stepping into the spotlight — and so is Harriet Tubman.

As the end credits rolled at the Los Angeles premiere of “Harriet” at the Orpheum Theatre on Wednesday night, the actor suddenly appeared onstage, lit by a single spotlight. Instead of the recorded version of her original song “Stand Up,” attendees were treated to a live performance of the track as Erivo belted the tune while images of her co-stars appeared on the big screen behind her. She was then joined by a choir that filled the stage and the balconies of the theater.

It was a magical moment to witness — just one of the big moments Erivo is celebrating right now. Already an Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner for her work in “The Color Purple,” Erivo takes on her first leading film role, starring as American icon Tubman and garnering best actress Oscar buzz for her performance.

Cynthia ErivoFocus Features LA Premiere of 'Harriet', Performance, The Orpheum Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 29 Oct 2019
CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

“It’s just a wonderful time,” Erivo told Variety of the flurry of opportunity and attention around her. “It’s a dream come true.”

Another dream realized is seeing Tubman’s story finally brought to life on the silver screen. Made more than a century after her death, “Harriet” is the first feature film about Tubman, who crossed more than 70 slaves — and herself — into freedom.

“I feel so happy that the audience is about to see the Harriet that I’ve come to know for the past two and a half years,” director Kasi Lemmons said, sharing that the film dives much deeper into Tubman’s story than what most audiences know from history books. “There’s a scene at the beginning of the movie where you’ll see something that I think is incredible, which is that she hired a lawyer to try and prove that her mother should be free. When you’re talking about resistance, and people trying to deny that there was a resistance, this is someone who tried to resist in every way possible.”

Joe Alwyn, who plays the fictionalized slaveowner Gideon Brodess, admitted that he didn’t know much about Tubman, growing up in the U.K.

“When I read the script, I was shocked that there hadn’t been a film made about her before,” Alwyn said. “Just the amount of courage and bravery that she showed and the hurdles that she overcame emotionally, physically. It really is like a superhero, the strength that she showed in the face of all adversity. You know she’s phenomenal.”

Janelle Monae, who plays Marie Buchanan — a woman born into freedom — concurred.

“She’s an American hero and I’m so honored we’re honoring her. … It’s overwhelming,” she said. “I could actually cry at the thought of it. How could this woman be so selfless, so fearless, the epitome of it? When people say, ‘I’m fearless’ — No, she lived it, she walked it.”

Sharing what she learned from playing Tubman, Erivo said, “Even if you feel like you’re the smallest, most insignificant thing, you still have the power within you to change the world. Harriet didn’t have many means and she was 5 foot, I’m 5 foot 1. … There’s a responsibility to find the thing that you know is right and keep searching for it, keep going for it.”

“Harriet” is in theaters now.

More Film

  • Cynthia Erivo Janelle Monae Harriet Premiere

    'Harriet' Stars Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monae on Honoring Harriet Tubman's Legacy

    Cynthia Erivo is stepping into the spotlight — and so is Harriet Tubman. As the end credits rolled at the Los Angeles premiere of “Harriet” at the Orpheum Theatre on Wednesday night, the actor suddenly appeared onstage, lit by a single spotlight. Instead of the recorded version of her original song “Stand Up,” attendees were [...]

  • Cynthia Erivo Variety Cover Story

    Cynthia Erivo's 'Stand Up' Is a Rousing Civil Rights Anthem for 'Harriet'

    In “Harriet,” Cynthia Erivo’s first starring role in a movie, she plays Harriet Tubman, the legendary abolitionist who rescued more than 70 people from slavery. It’s safe to say that Erivo will be in the Oscars race not only for her portrayal of Tubman, but for co-writing the film’s rousing theme song, “Stand Up.” For [...]

  • Distribber-Go-Digital-logos

    Digital Distributor Distribber's Creditors Told Refunds Not Coming Until 2020

    With the American Film Market less than a week away, the closure of do-it-yourself digital distributor Distribber remains a cautionary tale for the independent film world. Bankruptcy specialist GlassRatner, which was hired in September to handle claims, recently notified creditors that it would take nine to 12 months before any refunds would be distributed. Reports began [...]

  • Lady Gaga Patrizia Reggiani

    Lady Gaga to Star in Ridley Scott's Gucci Murder Movie

    Lady Gaga will star in a movie about the Gucci family fashion dynasty and the murder of the grandson of founder Guccio Gucci. Ridley Scott is directing the film. Gaga will portray Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci. She had been abandoned after 12 years of marriage by Maurizio Gucci in 1985 for a [...]

  • Alfre Woodard

    Newport Beach Film Festival Honors Alfre Woodard, 10 Actors to Watch

    For the second year in a row, Variety will present its 10 Actors to Watch in conjunction with the Newport Beach Film Festival and Visit Newport Beach. This marks the 21st year Variety has presented 10 Actors to Watch. The festival will also bestow honors on artists who have made a significant impact in film [...]

  • SND Launches Sales on French Psychological

    AFM: SND Launches Sales on French Psychological Thriller 'Appearances'

    SND, the commercial arm of the French TV network M6, will be launching sales on “Appearances” (“Valses de Vienne”), a psychological thriller headlined by Karin Viard (“Jealous,” pictured). “Appearances” is adapted from Swedish author Karin Alvtegen’s bestselling crime novel “Betrayal.” The film revolves around a couple of successful French expats, Eve and Henri, who live [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad