‘The L Word’ Co-Stars Cybill Shepherd and Jane Lynch Reunite at TrevorLive

Fans of Showtime’s “The L Word” will be happy to hear that Cybill Shepherd eagerly reprised her on-screen romance with former co-star Jane Lynch on Sunday night at the TrevorLive Gala at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

While accepting the champion Award, Shepherd kissed Lynch not one, but twice. The “Moonlighting” star was recognized for her activism and LGBTQ+ allyship by the Trevor Project organization. Aside from her James Brown impersonations and endorsement of Pete Buttigieg for president, Shepherd took the time to accept the award in memory of her older sister, who died of natural causes in 2009.

“I’d like to tell you something about what it was like to be my sister and to be lesbian at that time,” Shepherd, who grew up in Memphis, Tenn., during the ’50s, said. “It was not safe. My sister lived the life she wanted to live, and that’s why [the Trevor Project] is so important. My sister did not have the support that these young people will be getting from this wonderful organization. I want to thank everyone here tonight because we all have, in our lives, people that we would’ve liked to save. My sister lived the life she wanted to live, but she did not feel free to live it openly.”

CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

The Trevor Project, the world’s largest organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for LGBTQ youth, also honored “Girls Like Girls” singer Hayley Kiyoko, who was introduced by Debby Ryan.

“#20GayTeen never dies, my friend,” Kiyoko told Variety, referring to her 2018 viral Twitter hashtag. “It really has opened doors to many; I’m very lucky to be here. I’m happy to be proud of who I am and also proud to support Trevor Project and all of the amazing, lifesaving work that they do. Getting the media, celebrities, artists, activists standing up, speaking out is how you make a change.”

CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Since its founding in 1998 by Oscar winners Peggy Rajski, Randy Stone and James Lecesne, the Trevor Project has become the nation’s only 24/7 suicide prevention lifeline for LGBTQ youth. The organization expanded to chat and text options for crisis intervention earlier this year.

“When people in Hollywood and people in the business world and people in positions of power take time and say LGBTQ youth are deserving of love and respect, that really means something to young people,” the Trevor Project CEO Amit Paley told Variety.

Also honored was the PwC Charitable Foundation, Inc., which announced a $6 million grant to Trevor, to be distributed over the next four years.

“Joker” actor Zazie Beetz and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Sasheer Zamata co-hosted the gala with presentations and performances from Heidi Klum, EJ Johnson, Grace VanderWaal and Miss Shalae. Samira Wiley, Jonathan Tucker, Jen Richards, Charlie Barnett and Alyson Stoner were all in attendance.

The gala raised over $1.2 million.