Connie Britton on ‘Friday Night Lights’ Remake: ‘You Need to Let it Go’

Connie Britton opened up at a fireside chat Wednesday at the #BlogHer19 Creators Summit in Brooklyn by talking about one of her most beloved roles — Tami Taylor in the fan favorite series “Friday Night Lights.”

When asked if a remake of the sports cult film and Emmy-winning TV show is in the works she stated simply (but with a smile), “You need to let it go.”

The four-time Emmy-nominated actress was on hand to speak about her future Hollywood endeavors (including a newly inked first look deal with Amazon Studios), while recalling the high and lows of her career playing memorable female characters on shows like “Nashville,” “24,” “American Horror Story” and “Dirty John.”

Britton said she is “really excited” about her Amazon contract, but also shared her concerns about the industry when it comes to her latest role as producer and, more importantly, as a female in charge.

“[It is] really hard as a woman to say something that people don’t like. That’s very difficult. I still really struggle with sort of trying to be nice about it, make sure every body is feeling okay,” she explained. “And ultimately having a concern that I’m going to be perceived as a bitch. And that’s very real. And I actually have found now, the more I’m getting into producing and the more sort of input that I have on a set, the more I really bump up against that…I know that that’s something that I carry. That is something that’s been passed down to me.”

She continued, “And there’s this sense that I always have to fight against being yourself,” before abruptly asking the lively audience – “Who else feels like they don’t want to be a bitch?” Some women applauded in response.

But after Britton asked “who feels great about being a bitch?!” the crowd of primarily young entrepreneurs and social media influencers hooted with enthusiasm and she commended them, adding, “Yeah! I need to hang out with you a little bit more!”

Several other speakers took the stage at the two-day summit, which was run by the mission-driven digital media company SHE Media, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Julianna Margulies, Keke Palmer, Diane Guerrero, Alysia Reiner, Hannah Hart, Danielle Bernstein, Hannah Bronfman, Lo Bosworth, Liz Plank, and Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton.