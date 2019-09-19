×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Connie Britton on ‘Friday Night Lights’ Remake: ‘You Need to Let it Go’

By

Elizabeth's Most Recent Stories

View All
Connie Britton BlogHer Summit
CREDIT: Aurora Rose/SheMedia/Shutterstock

Connie Britton opened up at a fireside chat Wednesday at the #BlogHer19 Creators Summit in Brooklyn by talking about one of her most beloved roles — Tami Taylor in the fan favorite series “Friday Night Lights.”

When asked if a remake of the sports cult film and Emmy-winning TV show is in the works she stated simply (but with a smile), “You need to let it go.”

The four-time Emmy-nominated actress was on hand to speak about her future Hollywood endeavors (including a newly inked first look deal with Amazon Studios), while recalling the high and lows of her career playing memorable female characters on shows like “Nashville,” “24,” “American Horror Story” and “Dirty John.”

Britton said she is “really excited” about her Amazon contract, but also shared her concerns about the industry when it comes to her latest role as producer and, more importantly, as a female in charge.

Related

“[It is] really hard as a woman to say something that people don’t like. That’s very difficult. I still really struggle with sort of trying to be nice about it, make sure every body is feeling okay,” she explained. “And ultimately having a concern that I’m going to be perceived as a bitch. And that’s very real. And I actually have found now, the more I’m getting into producing and the more sort of input that I have on a set, the more I really bump up against that…I know that that’s something that I carry. That is something that’s been passed down to me.”

She continued, “And there’s this sense that I always have to fight against being yourself,” before abruptly asking the lively audience – “Who else feels like they don’t want to be a bitch?” Some women applauded in response.

But after Britton asked “who feels great about being a bitch?!” the crowd of primarily young entrepreneurs and social media influencers hooted with enthusiasm and she commended them, adding, “Yeah! I need to hang out with you a little bit more!”

Several other speakers took the stage at the two-day summit, which was run by the mission-driven digital media company SHE Media, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Julianna Margulies, Keke Palmer, Diane Guerrero, Alysia Reiner, Hannah Hart, Danielle Bernstein, Hannah Bronfman, Lo Bosworth, Liz Plank, and Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton.

Popular on Variety

More Scene

  • Connie Britton BlogHer Summit

    Connie Britton on ‘Friday Night Lights’ Remake: ‘You Need to Let it Go’

    Connie Britton opened up at a fireside chat Wednesday at the #BlogHer19 Creators Summit in Brooklyn by talking about one of her most beloved roles — Tami Taylor in the fan favorite series “Friday Night Lights.” When asked if a remake of the sports cult film and Emmy-winning TV show is in the works she [...]

  • Mariah Carey Tracee Ellis Ross

    Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Celebrate Biracial Heritage at “Mixed-ish” Premiere

    Mariah Carey and Tracee Ellis Ross embraced their “ish” at Tuesday night’s series premiere event for ABC’s “Mixed-ish” by reflecting on how their biracial identity makes working on the new show even more personal. “I’m just so thankful that this show exists,” Carey told the assembled crowd during a Q&A with series creator Kenya Barris. [...]

  • #WorldIsInOurHands Campaign

    Rainn Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Joaquin Phoenix And More Join #WorldIsInOurHands Campaign

    At the 44th annual Toronto Film Festival last week, in addition to attending red-carpet premieres and promoting films, some stars also joined in the fight to tackle the climate crisis. Antonio Banderas, Susan Sarandon, Joaquin Phoenix, Rainn Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Neve Campbell and Alfre Woodard are among the bold-faced names to join forces with the [...]

  • Hopper Reserve

    Dennis Hopper's Dying Wish: His Own Strain of Marijuana

    Even as celebrity brands are starting to flood the emerging Cannabis market, Hopper Reserve stands out. The brand was launched by Marin Hopper, Dennis Hopper’s daughter from his marriage to Brooke Hayward. Hopper Reserve is a gram of California indoor-grown flower, two packs of rolling papers, a pair of matches and a trading card either [...]

  • Lowell Smokes Cafe Marijuana

    With Cannabis Lounges, On-Site Consumption, Marijuana-Infused Meals Go Legit

    Can this century’s Roaring ’20s repeat history but with pre-rolled joints instead of whiskey flasks and soccer moms as the new flappers? This month, West Hollywood will see the opening of the nation’s first at least quasi-legal cannabis consumption lounge, officially dubbed Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Café, located at 1211 N. La Brea between Fountain [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad