Ciara, Rachael Ray, and ‘Younger’ Cast Sparkle and Shine at ACE Awards

Gloomy, dark rain clouds in New York City couldn’t stop the 23rd annual ACE Awards from shinning bright on Monday night.

The carpet sparkled with honorees wearing gorgeous bling, including singing sensation Ciara, who made a dramatic entrance in a six-foot tulle train pantsuit and glittery top by Giambattista Valli.

“I’ve always loved expressing myself with fashion,” stated the “Level Up” performer before taking home the 2019 Style Icon Award. “To be honored and recognized for that is pretty sweet.”

On stage, Ciara thanked her family — including her NFL star husband Russell Wilson and their two children — for always making her feel beautiful, even when she’s wearing in sweatpants, but also relished the opportunity to dress up. “If there’s one thing I’ve learned over the years is what sets apart fashion or style, is it all comes down to the right accessories,” she said, adding “I hope to pass on my love of fashion as a means of expression to my daughter [Sienna]. She’s always thinking in my closet and trying to fit her little tiny feet into my shoes.”

Other honorees included Steve Madden, Rachael Ray, Todd Snyder, and Kendra Scott, who accepted the Philanthropy Award on behalf of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, and all took the stage to thank the Accessories Council for recognizing their outstanding work in the field.

“We put a lot of thought and love into it. And as I can see from all the recipients tonight, so do so many other people in this room. We’re truly honored to be among you,” Ray said, as she accepted the Business Launch Award for her easy-to-wear bags and belt collection, Convalore.

Enthusiastic guests and presenters mingled in the grand ballroom at Cipriani 42nd Street, including Alec Baldwin with his cheery wife Hilaria Baldwin, Joshua Jackson, super model Winnie Harlow, Rachael Harris, Glenda Bailey, and fashion legend Fern Mallis.

“Younger” costume designer, Jacqueline Demeterio, stood before the crowd as cast members Debi Mazar, Molly Bernard and Miriam Shor presented her with the Style Ambassador Award for her work on the show.

Bernard reflected on the empowering female collaborations on set, as she spoke to Variety before the ceremony. “There are so many women on our side. It’s wonderful and we all love and support each other. It’s a delight going to work.”

She continued, revealing another delightful thing about the hit comedy and its upcoming sixth season: “I feel like, this season, every episode ends on a cliffhanger. Fans are going to lose their mind! It’s really exciting.”