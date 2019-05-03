×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ciara, Anthony Anderson and More Share Their Moms’ Best Advice

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
CiaraVH1's Annual 'Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Mom', Show, Ace Hotel, Los Angeles, USA - 02 May 2019
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

Mother’s Day is still over a week away, but a festive celebration for the holiday came early in Los Angeles Thursday evening, as H.E.R., La La Anthony, Anthony Anderson, and more came together to celebrate their moms and moms everywhere during VH1’s annual “Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Mom” tribute.

Ahead of the live taping at the Theater at the Ace Hotel, they hit the carpet with their moms in tow, and shared the advice their mothers have given them that has helped them the most along the way.

“This is the third year that I’ve hosted this, and it’s such a great night honoring moms…so many great performances,” Anthony told Variety as her proud mom Carmen Surillo beamed beside her. “It’s just a night that’s about them and I just love to be a part of that.” As for the best advice her mom gave her, the Power star said, “As a mom, there’s no handbook. You just have to know your child and do what you think is best. That’s what I do with Kiyan. You have to trust your gut and go with the flow.”

Related

Anthony’s co-host, Anderson, who hit the carpet in a custom hot pink blazer with his mother Doris Hancox, brought on the funnies per usual with a simple answer. “Don’t drink that,” he said when asked about the best advice his mother gave him. “I don’t know where we were but she said don’t drink that and I didn’t,” he continued with a laugh. “I was like 13.”

Ciara, meanwhile, hit the carpet with her mom, Jackie Harris, and her grandmother, Gladys Stewart, for the fete, making a dramatic entrance in a billowy ivory top that came complete with a train. “The best piece of advice was [about] motherhood,” Ciara said with a big smile, when asked about the best advice her mother gave her.

“When I was going to enter mommyhood she was like, ‘Don’t worry. Everything will fall in place.’ That was really comforting to know because you’re so curious about this thing that you’ve never experienced before. It’s very foreign to your mind and your body and with motherhood that is true, it just falls into place. You don’t need to worry about the process.”

The “Level Up” songstress was on hand on behalf of #SeeHer, which honors deserving moms for the strides they’ve made to increase accurate representation of women and girls in advertising and media. One of those moms was CNN correspondent April Ryan, who brought both of her daughters to the event, and celebrated her mom, who passed last year.

As the event kicked off in a ballroom lined with white tables topped with red roses and a stunning display of lights, Anderson took the stage in a white suit to pay tribute to his wife, Alvina Stewart, who couldn’t make it to the event. He brought down the lights and sang Babyface’s “Whip Appeal”, the first of many throwback performances during the evening.

Following Anthony’s performance, Monica, Ashanti, and T.I. hit the stage, with Monica singing “Angel of Mine”, Ashanti crooning “Foolish”, and T.I. paying tribute to his wife Tameka “Tiny” Cottle with a video of two of their sons discussing why she’s a great mom. The rapper also awarded a $25,000 scholarship to a single mother in the room in honor of his late sister, Precious Harris, who died earlier this year.

But it was H.E.R. who had the room transfixed in silence as she sat at a white baby grand piano and sang Donny Hathaway’s “Song For You”. It was a tribute to her mom, and a song she used to sing to her mother when she was only eight years old.

Shai and SWV wrapped up the night, bringing the audience to their feet with performances of “Brown Eyes” and “So Into You” respectively, and all of the performers hit the stage to sing “Happy Birthday” to H.E.R.’s mom, who the songstress said with a smile “doesn’t look a day over 25.”

“Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Mom” premieres Monday, May 6th at 10 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More TV

  • CiaraVH1's Annual 'Dear Mama: A Love

    Ciara, Anthony Anderson and More Share Their Moms' Best Advice

    Mother’s Day is still over a week away, but a festive celebration for the holiday came early in Los Angeles Thursday evening, as H.E.R., La La Anthony, Anthony Anderson, and more came together to celebrate their moms and moms everywhere during VH1’s annual “Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Mom” tribute. Ahead of the live [...]

  • Young Sheldon

    Live+3 Ratings for Week of April 22: CBS Shows Claim Top Three Spots

    “The Big Bang Theory,” “Young Sheldon” and “Survivor” helped CBS claim the top three spots in the Live+3 ratings for the week of April 22. In what was a slow week overall, “The Big Bang Theory” led the way with a 2.8 rating in delayed, having posted a 1.8 in Live+ Same Day. The “Big [...]

  • Sinclair

    Sinclair Clinches Disney-Regional Sports Networks Deal, Byron Allen Joins as Partner

    Disney has finalized its deal to sell 21 Fox regional sports networks to Sinclair Broadcast Group in a transaction valued at $10.6 billion. Byron Allen, the entrepreneur behind Entertainment Studios, has teamed with Sinclair as an equity partner in the newly formed Diamond Holding Group. The agreement covers outlets serving major markets around the country. [...]

  • Actor Chris Kattan poses for a

    Chris Kattan Claims He Broke His Neck During 'Saturday Night Live' Sketch (EXCLUSIVE)

    For 18 years, Chris Kattan has harbored a secret that he’s finally ready to share: The comedian believes he broke his neck while performing a sketch on “Saturday Night Live” in 2001, an accident that he says nearly paralyzed him, led to years of addiction struggles and sidetracked his career. In his new memoir, “Baby [...]

  • LUCIFER

    Why 'Lucifer' Season 4 Is the 'Most Emotional Season'

    You can’t keep a good devil down. Nearly a year after its Fox cancellation, “Lucifer” returns with a 10-episode fourth season at its new Netflix home. Creatively, the shift came at a pivotal moment for the series. The Season 3 finale found the title character (Tom Ellis) revealing his true devil face to his partner/potential [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad