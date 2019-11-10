Chrissy Teigen Receives Giving Tree Award at 2019 Baby2Baby Gala

Chrissy Teigen accepted the “Giving Tree” Award at the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday with a speech chockful of her trademark humor and humility. Upon receiving a standing ovation, Teigen laughingly told the star-studded crowd to sit down, joking that she is more accustomed to receiving an accolade for “Best Titties” at the Spike TV Awards.

Turning serious, Teigen told the audience at LA’s 3Labs, “I’ve always been so intimated by this award and there are so many incredible women and people in this room and you guys give so much to this organization.”

While acknowledging the work that Baby2Baby does in providing essential supplies including diapers, baby wipes and car seats to families in need, Teigen also highlighted the mental health services that the organization offers to new parents. Saying she has been candid about her own struggles with stress and post-partum depression, Teigen added, “If I was worried about the basics, it would be devastating. Far too many parents deal with that on a daily basis.”

“When a parent is mentally stable and mentally healthy and mentally happy, it can better the lives of their children, “Teigen said. “Baby2Baby understands this and they are ready to meet those challenges.”

Teigen’s husband John Legend was on hand to present his wife with the award, noting that he was getting used to making speeches honoring her. “Because she is so awesome, a new genre of writing has become a specialty for me. It’s the ‘Chrissy’s being honored at a huge event’ speech.” Legend said, “Her brilliance, her charisma, her generosity has become globally recognized.”

He went on to say, “This night is very special to us because as relatively new parents, there’s a deep connection we feel to other new parents no matter which part of town you live in. We have been blessed beyond our imagination and this woman has never hesitated to share these blessings with those who are less fortunate.”

CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Ahead of the event, Teigen discussed how working with Baby2Baby made her more aware of her own privilege and the need to give back. “Being a parent honestly and knowing that there are people out there who are less fortunate that can’t do the everyday things, everyday things that I don’t think about,” Teigen told reporters on the red carpet. “To feed and clothe your baby and to have diapers for them and to have food for them and to have the personal care time for yourself as a parent is so important and it’s not something that I have to think about.”

Longtime Baby2baby supporter and board member Rachel Zoe told reporters that Teigen was a natural choice for the honor. “This isn’t an award that they take lightly, it’s something that is given to people that really do deserve it,” Zoe said. “The way that she gives back and the way that she is so gracious. Her heart and her everything.”

Baby2Baby also gained another major supporter last April when Meghan Markle designated the organization as one of the four charities that fans could donate to in lieu of gifts when she gave birth to her first child. Of gaining Markle’s support, Baby2Baby co-president Norah Weinstein said, “It was extraordinary. That news was major news for any organization. We were thrilled and it really made its mark. We got donations from all over the world, so the international exposure was really exciting. And I think most importantly, it was just such a compliment that she admires the work that Baby2Baby is doing and she became a role model for so many other people to look at her and say if ‘Meghan Markle does this, I want to give back to Baby2Baby.'”

The 2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell was sponsored by Prada, Nordstrom, Volvo Cars and Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Foundation.