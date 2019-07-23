Chris Pratt ‘Excited’ About New Marvel Plans, ‘Cannot Wait to See’ Mahershala Ali as Blade

Kevin Feige’s announcement of Marvel Studios’ Phase 4 was one of the biggest stories to come out of San Diego Comic Con this year. While there was only a tease about “Guardians of the Galaxy 3,” franchise star Chris Pratt is definitely excited about the latest updates to the universe.

“Oh my God, I cannot wait to see ‘Blade.’ That to me is going to be so sick,” Pratt told Variety. “I’m a huge fan of the original [starring Wesley Snipes as the vampire vigilante]. Mahershala Ali as ‘Blade,’ when I heard that I was like ‘Oh my God, I’ve got to see that.’”

“All the Disney plus stuff sounds really cool,” he continued. “I want to see Anthony [Mackie] in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.’ Scarlet’s movie [‘Black Widow’] — I’m just excited for all of it.”

The actor behind Star Lord also praised the studio for the increased diversity the newest slate of films exhibits, featuring the MCU’s first Asian-led superhero movie “Shang-Chi” (starring Simu Liu and Awkafina), the first openly LGBTQ+ superhero (Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie) and the first deaf superhero (actress Lauren Ridloff in “Eternals”).

“They’ve done an amazing job,” Pratt said. “Marvel has been really, I think, helping shape culture in a major way over the last 10 years and they’re going to continue to do so. And I’m just proud to be part of it.”

Variety spoke to the actor Monday night at the opening night celebration of Jurassic World: The Ride at Universal Studios in Hollywood. Pratt stars in the dinosaur franchise — and appears in the rebooted ride — as raptor trainer Owen Grady.

“I have to say that I’m really excited because this time I around I get to be here for the opening,” he explained. “I think it was on location on something when the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ ride came out. So I wasn’t able to go. This one I got to go, I got to ride the ride. I’m getting to be part of the celebration, opening it and so it feels really good.”

“I went with my BFF Bryce [Dallas Howard] and, uh, she screamed pretty hard and I was trying to be super like tough about it and it did not work,” Pratt recalled about riding the attraction earlier in the day. “I say she screamed louder, but that’s because my voice got so high, you couldn’t hear it. And we just landed [after the drop at the end of the ride]; we’re wet and I heard a bunch of dogs barking.”