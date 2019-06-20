×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Child’s Play’ Stars on New Chucky’s ‘Creepy’ Resemblance to Donald Trump

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
Donald Trump Chucky Childs Play
CREDIT: Trump: Rex/Shutterstock

At Wednesday night’s world premiere of the “Child’s Play” remake, it was obvious that evil doll Chucky — the star of seven films over three decades — had a little work done. And now he bears a striking resemblance to Donald Trump’s Mini-Me.

“Oh, you caught that?” Aubrey Plaza told Variety on the black carpet outside ArcLight Hollywood.

“I’m waiting for all of the think pieces to come out about this issue,” she continued. “I mean, what can I say? The thought crossed my mind a couple of times. Maybe I improvised some lines about it. Maybe they made it in the cut. Maybe they didn’t. We’ll see.” (Promoting the film didn’t prevent the openly bisexual actress from getting her Pride on this month: “I didn’t get out to any of the parades but I celebrated in my own way,” she said. “I mean, to me every month is Pride month.”)

Mark Hamill, who was attracted to the sci-fi twist on the original movie (“The fundamental difference is the origin of Chucky — he’s not a serial killer that transposes his soul into a doll, he’s artificial intelligence and someone maliciously takes off the safety restrictions in his operating system,” the actor best known as Luke Skywalker explained), couldn’t deny the resemblance to President 45. “That’s pretty accurate,” he told Variety. “Now he’s even creepier than he was before.” (“Some people say that,” director Lars Klevberg also admitted of the scary similarities.)

Related

And the comparison certainly wasn’t lost on costar Brian Tyree Henry: “[Chucky’s] incredibly creepy,” he told Variety. “And who’s creepier [than Trump]? You know what I’m saying?”

Without revealing any spoilers, Henry added that this movie flips the script on decades of racist horror flicks where the black guy dies first. “Know that I wouldn’t have taken it, if that were the case,” he told Variety. “[But] it is true: That is the trope, and that was the way horror movies were back then — they were commentaries on what we went through socially at the time.”

Now that’s a scary thought.

“Child’s Play” is in theaters on June 21.

Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman, Brian Tyree Henry, Mark HamillOrion Pictures CHILD'S PLAY World Premiere, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 19 June 2019
CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Popular on Variety

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

More Scene

  • Cara Delevingne attends The Trevor Project's

    Cara Delevingne Recalls Producers Saying That Being Queer Will Hurt Her Career

    Hollywood may be celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month with displays of the rainbow flag and lots of talk about supporting diversity and inclusion, but Cara Delevingne says there’s still work to be done. “Behind closed doors, we are still being told, as I have, by powerful Hollywood producers that we can’t make it if we’re queer,” [...]

  • Kiernan Shipka and Ross LynchMTV Movie

    MTV Movie & TV Awards: What You Didn't See on TV

    Many of the biggest stars in movies and television — including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jada Pinkett Smith, Kiernan Shipka, Sandra Bullock, Tessa Thompson and Brie Larson — came together to present and receive honors at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by “Shazam!” star Zachary Levi. And while non-attendees are able to enjoy [...]

  • Dan Stevens

    'Legion' Star Dan Stevens Says His Character Would Fight Thanos, 'Wreak Havoc' in MCU

    Dan Stevens said his powerful, telepathic mutant Legion would do some serious damage if he ever crossed over from the eponymous FX series into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Legion would wreak havoc. He’d probably take on Thanos, let’s see that,” he told Variety on the red carpet at the premiere of the trippy, mind-bending superhero series [...]

  • Anthony Anderson LADF

    Why Anthony Anderson and Billie Jean King are Giving Back with the Dodgers Foundation

    Celebrities and athletes came together at the Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala to celebrate the team’s commitment to supporting youth and to catch a glimpse of the event’s headliner: Bruno Mars. Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss were honored at the fifth annual event, which raised over $3 million for programs benefiting Los Angeles youth. [...]

  • Shia LaBeouf poses at the premiere

    Shia LaBeouf to Host Birthday Fundraiser for Slauson Rec. Theater Company

    Shia LaBeouf is celebrating his 33rd birthday by giving back. The actor, who turned 33 on June 11, will host a fundraising concert later this month for the Slauson Rec Theater Company, a 10-month-old free performing arts program he co-founded in downtown Los Angeles. The night will also include a preview of the Slauson Rec [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad