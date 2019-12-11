×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie on the Power of ‘Bombshell’

By
Angelique Jackson

Angelique's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie make for a powerful trio on-screen. With their latest film “Bombshell,” the award-winning actors recognize the potential for the film to make real social change off-screen.

“The response to the film has been incredible. I was hoping that it would be impactful in that way,” Robbie told Variety at the film’s Los Angeles premiere. “I really wasn’t expecting it to hit home so closely with a lot of men, which has been amazing, really amazing.”

Bombshell” brings to life the ripped-from-the-headlines tale of how former Fox News anchors Megyn Kelly (played by Theron, who also produced the film) and Gretchen Carlson (Kidman) took on former Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he’d created at the network.

“We’ve spoken about it a lot because sexual harassment isn’t an issue for women to solve. It’s something we all have to solve together,” Robbie continued. “I can only imagine every guy out there has a daughter, a wife, a mother, a friend, a girlfriend. They don’t want them to exist in a world where they might not be able to go to work, can be safe. No one wants that. … We’ll solve it together. I hope.”

Robbie plays Kayla Popsil, a composite character written to represent the stories of women who’ve survived sexual harassment both at the network and beyond.

Popular on Variety

At the Regency Village Theater in Westwood on Tuesday night, the leading trio celebrated the film and the critical support they’ve garnered for it with members of their onscreen ensemble — including John Lithgow (Roger Ailes), Mark Duplass (Kelly’s husband Douglas Brunt), Connie Britton (Beth Ailes), Ashley Greene (Abby Huntsman), Bree Condon (Kimberly Guilfoyle) and Liv Hewson (Lily) — as well as director Jay Roach and writer Charles Randolph. The next morning, “Bombshell” was honored with four Screen Actors Guild Award nominations — with individual nods for Theron, Kidman and Robbie, as well as recognition for ensemble in a motion picture. Theron and Robbie were also nominated for Golden Globe awards for their performances.

For Theron, she’s most proud to have “made this film the way we wanted to make it. “It was a tall order to try and make something that dealt with such a serious subject matter, but to do it in a way that totally felt surprising and also felt really entertaining,” Theron said.

She continued, “And I feel like people come out of this devastated, but really enjoying the experience of sitting and watching this. I’m proud of that. I didn’t want to do something that felt like I was trying to make you sit in a classroom and, you know, learn a lesson.”

Theron concluded, “There is a real need for people to want to share their stories, and I think there’s a catharsis around that. And we’ve definitely felt that as we’ve been taking this movie around and showing it to people, which is, I think, just shows the power of story making us feel like we’re not alone. And that within that we feel braver to share our stories.”

“Bombshell” is in select theaters on Dec. 13, before opening nationwide on Dec. 20.

More Film

  • Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan,

    Can 'Little Women' Recover For Oscars After SAG Nominations Shutout?

    Where in the world was “Little Women”? That was the big question this morning when the 2020 SAG Award nominations were announced. Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of the classic novel was completely shut out by Wednesday’s nominations. It comes on the heels of “Little Women” snagging just two Golden Globe noms for Saoirse Ronan for lead [...]

  • Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron

    Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie on the Power of 'Bombshell'

    Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie make for a powerful trio on-screen. With their latest film “Bombshell,” the award-winning actors recognize the potential for the film to make real social change off-screen. “The response to the film has been incredible. I was hoping that it would be impactful in that way,” Robbie told Variety [...]

  • Martin Scorsese'The Irishman' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Set for Italy Release Via RAI Cinema

    Martin Scorsese’s next film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” will be released in Italian cinemas by RAI Cinema’s 01 Distribution unit, the company said Wednesday. The period murder mystery is based on a real-life incident and will star Leonardo DiCaprio. Robert De Niro is also believed to be on board the project. Shooting is expected [...]

  • Universal Music U.K. Poaches BBC’s Alice

    Universal Music Poaches BBC’s Alice Webb to Run Eagle Rock

    Alice Webb is moving from the BBC to Eagle Rock, the Universal Music U.K.-backed producer and distributor of music programming. Webb has held several senior roles in a 15-year career at the BBC including head of its kids unit and COO of its BBC North division, overseeing the relocation of key departments from London to [...]

  • Bombshell Charlize Theron Nicole Kidman Margot

    'Once Upon a Time,' 'Bombshell,' 'Irishman' Top SAG Awards Nominations 2020

    “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Bombshell,” and “The Irishman” led the nominations for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, picking up four nods apiece. All three films will compete for the top prize, best ensemble, along with “Parasite” and “Jojo Rabbit.” Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is an ode to the [...]

  • SAG Awards Placeholder

    SAG Award Nominations: The Complete List

    Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations were announced Wednesday morning, with Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” and Jay Roach’s “Bombshell” dominating nods on the film front. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” with Rachel Brosnanhan led the pack among TV shows. “Superstore” star America Ferrera and “Black Panther” actress Danai Gurira [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad