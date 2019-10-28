×
Charlize Theron to Host Africa Outreach Project Fundraiser With Boyz II Men

Charlize Theron Bombshell
CREDIT: Patrick Lewis/Starpix/Shutterstock

Academy Award-winner Charlize Theron will host a fundraising event for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project on Nov. 12 at the Africa Center in New York City. The event, presented by Dior, will feature a special musical performance from classic R&B group Boyz II Men.

Founded by Theron in 2007, CTAOP focuses on African youth by investing in organizations that prioritize and advance their health, education and community support. The program additionally focuses on youth’s susceptibility to HIV and AIDS, a prominent barrier for youth in Africa. In the past year, CTAOP’s program partners have reached 55,000 African youths and more than two million have engaged in the organization’s digital magazine.

Theron, who was born in South Africa, began the program to bring awareness to the youth in her home country. CTAOP’s geographical scope extends to sub-Saharan Africa with the primary focus being South Africa.

Theron and Boyz II Men recently partnered when the R&B trio made a cameo in her comedy “Longshot” with Seth Rogen. In addition to starring in “The Addams Family,” and the forthcoming “Bombshell” — produced by her company, Denver & Delilah — Theron has also served as a United Nations Messenger of Peace since 2008.

The Africa Center, where the event will be held, launched public programming in January and is guided by a leadership team including board president Halima Aliko Dangote, CEO Uzodinma Iweala, Hadeel Ibrahim and Chelsea Clinton.

Boyz II MenCMT Music Awards, Show, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, USA - 05 Jun 2019
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

