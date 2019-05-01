Charlize Theron on ‘Long Shot’: ‘This Movie Is Going to Save the World’

Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron‘s new romantic comedy “Long Shot” may just be what Americans need to heal the country’s political divide.

In the film, Theron plays a candidate for president who falls for her schlubby speechwriter (Rogen), an out-of-work journalist who she used to babysit when they were younger.

“I mean, I don’t know if it will be the thing that like brings our country back together, but I think it is something that everyone can enjoy and can laugh at,” Rogen said on Tuesday at the movie’s New York premiere. “I think, yeah, although there is a political backdrop I truly don’t think it is alienating to anyone and I think everyone can just enjoy it.”

Theron cracked, “Seth is wrong. This movie is going to save the world.”

Theron praised the cast and crew. “I love it. I had done some darker stuff, but I had never done something this romantic. This was actually a lot of fun,” she said. “I got to work with some really good, nice people and it was refreshing and now I am never going to be able to work with a–holes again.”

After the screening, VIP guests walked out of the theater to be greeted with a dramatic drop in temperature. The chilly late night air was warmed up at the hot Bowery Hotel after-party. Theron held court there with her mother by her side. The star affectionately hugged nearly every guest that approached her table to congratulate her on the successful screening.

Over on the packed patio, Alexander Skarsgård chatted with “Long Shot” director Jonathan Levine. Servers dressed up as characters in the film passed around hors d’oeuvres to June Diane Raphael and Tristan D. Lalla as Rogen made a late entry wearing a change of comfy clothes and a baseball cap.