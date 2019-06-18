×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cara Delevingne Recalls Producers Saying That Being Queer Will Hurt Her Career

By

Staff Writer

Mackenzie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cara Delevingne attends The Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE New York gala at Cipriani Wall Street, in New York2019 TrevorLIVE Gala, New York, USA - 17 Jun 2019
CREDIT: Donald Traill/Invision/AP/Shutte

Hollywood may be celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month with displays of the rainbow flag and lots of talk about supporting diversity and inclusion, but Cara Delevingne says there’s still work to be done.

“Behind closed doors, we are still being told, as I have, by powerful Hollywood producers that we can’t make it if we’re queer,” Delevingne said on Monday night while being honored at the TrevorLive Gala in New York City. “We’re told that we’re not normal, that we’re undeserving of love even by the ones we’re supposed to love the most.”

Delevingne received this year’s Hero Award from the Trevor Project, a worldwide suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ youth. During her acceptance speech she shared that she “slowly began to realize” she was queer about six years ago, but questioning her sexuality made her feel “like an alien.”

“Love is an incredible thing. It is what the world needs most but understands the least,” Delevingne said. “It is not a construct, it is a constant. And it can conquer all but it is certainly not easy.”

Related

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos. Actors Kelly Ripa and husband, Mark Consuelos, attend The Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE New York gala at Cipriani Wall Street, in New York2019 TrevorLIVE Gala, New York, USA - 17 Jun 2019
CREDIT: Donald Traill/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The evening’s program also included Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos being presented with the Champions Award for their support of the LGBTQ community. “We are so honored, but we have to admit we are a little bit uneasy accepting this award. I mean, what did we do really? We are two cis-gendered heteros married for 23 years,” Ripa said. “What could we possibly know about alienation from community or fear of having our rights taken away?”

“Well, you are a woman,” Consuelos said.

“Yes, and you are Mexican.” Ripa responded, to which the audience erupted in raucous laughter and applause.

Afterwards, Rich Jeanneret of the accounting firm EY (Ernst & Young), honored with the 20/20 Visionary award, hit the stage with his family to talk about what he’s learned from the LGBTQ community and his trans son.

“As a parent and an advocate, I’ve learned much more from this community than I could ever teach you,” Jeanneret said. “But I also realize that I have not had to endure the challenges that many in this room have had to face. I’m a straight, white, cis gendered male, father of four, raised Catholic, leader of 12,000 people. But I want to say that I have your back for all time.”

The gala, held at Cipriani Wall Street, also included performances from the cast of the Broadway musical “The Prom” and Grammy-award winning pop-star Daya.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 17: (L-R) Amit Paley, Cara Delevingne, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Nicole Byer and Eugene Lee Yang attend TrevorLIVE NY 2019 at Cipriani Wall Street on June 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Trevor Project)
CREDIT: Getty Images for The Trevor Pro

More Scene

  • Cara Delevingne attends The Trevor Project's

    Cara Delevingne Recalls Producers Saying That Being Queer Will Hurt Her Career

    Hollywood may be celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month with displays of the rainbow flag and lots of talk about supporting diversity and inclusion, but Cara Delevingne says there’s still work to be done. “Behind closed doors, we are still being told, as I have, by powerful Hollywood producers that we can’t make it if we’re queer,” [...]

  • Kiernan Shipka and Ross LynchMTV Movie

    MTV Movie & TV Awards: What You Didn't See on TV

    Many of the biggest stars in movies and television — including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jada Pinkett Smith, Kiernan Shipka, Sandra Bullock, Tessa Thompson and Brie Larson — came together to present and receive honors at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by “Shazam!” star Zachary Levi. And while non-attendees are able to enjoy [...]

  • Dan Stevens

    'Legion' Star Dan Stevens Says His Character Would Fight Thanos, 'Wreak Havoc' in MCU

    Dan Stevens said his powerful, telepathic mutant Legion would do some serious damage if he ever crossed over from the eponymous FX series into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Legion would wreak havoc. He’d probably take on Thanos, let’s see that,” he told Variety on the red carpet at the premiere of the trippy, mind-bending superhero series [...]

  • Anthony Anderson LADF

    Why Anthony Anderson and Billie Jean King are Giving Back with the Dodgers Foundation

    Celebrities and athletes came together at the Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala to celebrate the team’s commitment to supporting youth and to catch a glimpse of the event’s headliner: Bruno Mars. Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss were honored at the fifth annual event, which raised over $3 million for programs benefiting Los Angeles youth. [...]

  • Shia LaBeouf poses at the premiere

    Shia LaBeouf to Host Birthday Fundraiser for Slauson Rec. Theater Company

    Shia LaBeouf is celebrating his 33rd birthday by giving back. The actor, who turned 33 on June 11, will host a fundraising concert later this month for the Slauson Rec Theater Company, a 10-month-old free performing arts program he co-founded in downtown Los Angeles. The night will also include a preview of the Slauson Rec [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad