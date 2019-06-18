Cara Delevingne Recalls Producers Saying That Being Queer Will Hurt Her Career

Hollywood may be celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month with displays of the rainbow flag and lots of talk about supporting diversity and inclusion, but Cara Delevingne says there’s still work to be done.

“Behind closed doors, we are still being told, as I have, by powerful Hollywood producers that we can’t make it if we’re queer,” Delevingne said on Monday night while being honored at the TrevorLive Gala in New York City. “We’re told that we’re not normal, that we’re undeserving of love even by the ones we’re supposed to love the most.”

Delevingne received this year’s Hero Award from the Trevor Project, a worldwide suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ youth. During her acceptance speech she shared that she “slowly began to realize” she was queer about six years ago, but questioning her sexuality made her feel “like an alien.”

“Love is an incredible thing. It is what the world needs most but understands the least,” Delevingne said. “It is not a construct, it is a constant. And it can conquer all but it is certainly not easy.”

CREDIT: Donald Traill/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The evening’s program also included Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos being presented with the Champions Award for their support of the LGBTQ community. “We are so honored, but we have to admit we are a little bit uneasy accepting this award. I mean, what did we do really? We are two cis-gendered heteros married for 23 years,” Ripa said. “What could we possibly know about alienation from community or fear of having our rights taken away?”

“Well, you are a woman,” Consuelos said.

“Yes, and you are Mexican.” Ripa responded, to which the audience erupted in raucous laughter and applause.

Afterwards, Rich Jeanneret of the accounting firm EY (Ernst & Young), honored with the 20/20 Visionary award, hit the stage with his family to talk about what he’s learned from the LGBTQ community and his trans son.

“As a parent and an advocate, I’ve learned much more from this community than I could ever teach you,” Jeanneret said. “But I also realize that I have not had to endure the challenges that many in this room have had to face. I’m a straight, white, cis gendered male, father of four, raised Catholic, leader of 12,000 people. But I want to say that I have your back for all time.”

The gala, held at Cipriani Wall Street, also included performances from the cast of the Broadway musical “The Prom” and Grammy-award winning pop-star Daya.