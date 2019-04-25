Cara Delevingne to be Honored with Hero Award at Trevor Project New York Gala

×

Cara Delevingne poses for photographers upon arrival at the Dior ready to wear Fall-Winter 2019-2020 collection, that was presented in ParisFashion 2019 F/W Dior Arrivals, Paris, France - 26 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Thibault Camus/AP/REX/Shuttersto

The Trevor Project will honor Cara Delevingne with the Hero Award at its upcoming TrevorLIVE New York gala.

Delevingne has supported The Trevor Project‘s efforts to end LGBTQ youth suicide rates, in addition to using her platform to speak out about mental health issues, women’s rights and animal conservation. On screen, she has acted in “Her Smell,” “London Fields” and “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.”

“I’m humbled and truly speechless by The Trevor Project’s decision to honor me with this year’s Hero Award,” she said in a statement. “A hero to me is someone who stands up for what they believe in. They help to make change for those who are underserved or discriminated against. I strive to acknowledge those who feel like they don’t fit into a box and make sure they know, in both good and bad times, that there is always someone there to support them. I’m inspired and motivated by The Trevor Project’s tireless, life-saving work to support LGBTQ youth in crisis, and I’m extremely proud to be a part of such a resilient community.”

The nonprofit’s annual gala will be held on June 17 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Previous TrevorLIVE honorees include Ryan Murphy, Lena Waithe, Greg Berlanti, Rita Ora and Tom Ford.

