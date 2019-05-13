Cannes 2019: The Ultimate Party Guide

The red carpets are being rolled out. The champagne is on ice. And the guest lists are being scrutinized.

Here is Variety’s ultimate party guide for Cannes 2019…

Tuesday, May 14

Bodvár House of Rosés Party

A reception in honor of “The Dead Don’t Die’s” Luka Sabbat.

3.14 Hotel, 2 p.m.

Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony

The festival’s official opening.

Grand Théâtre Lumière, 7:30 p.m.

“The Dead Don’t Die” Party

Opening night celebration of the world premiere of director Jim Jarmusch’s zombie film starring Bill Murray, Chloë Sevigny, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Selena Gomez and more.

La Terrasse by Albane, 11:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 15

Thailand Pavilion Happy Hour

The Thailand Film Office will host a daily happy hour for festival guests to enjoy a cocktail while learning about the benefits of shooting in Thailand.

Thailand Pavilion, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 16

Variety’s Welcome to Cannes Party

The magazine hosts its annual early-evening cocktail soiree.

Terrasse UniFrance, 4 p.m.

El Gouna Film Festival Party

Port Pierre Canto, 7 p.m.

Cinémoi Stars United for Good Gala

Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross perform at the annual Children Uniting Nations benefit.

The Members Club, 7:30 p.m.

Variety Cover Party

The mag’s Cannes 2019 issue celebration with cover stars Pedro Almodóvar and Antonio Banderas, along with “Pain and Glory” co-star Penélope Cruz.

3.14 Casino, 7:30 p.m.

“Rocketman” Party

Celebrating the premiere of the Elton John biopic.

Carlton Beach Club, 9 p.m.

Friday, May 17

Academy Member Soirée

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences toast the fest.

Terrasse UniFrance, 5 p.m.

Filmmakers Dinner

The 10th annual dinner is hosted by Charles Finch, Edward Enninful and Michael Kors.

Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Antibes, 8:30 p.m.

Chopard Love Party

Dress code for the evening is “black tie, diamonds and a touch of love.”

730 Avenue Georges Pompidou, 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 18th

Critics’ Choice Luncheon

Nespresso Plage, 1 p.m.

Vanity Fair Cannes Dinner and After-Party

Editor-in-chief Radhika Jones hosts the magazine’s annual dinner with Chopard co-hosting the after-party.

Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Antibes

100 Years of Empire

Empire Entertainment, in collaboration with Variety, hosts their celebration, highlighting Lebanese culture in cinema.

Villa Domergue, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 19th

HFPA and Participant Media Party

Event honors Help Refugees.

Nikki Beach, 9 p.m.

Kering Women in Motion Dinner

Kering and partners, including Variety, present the 5th annual event, highlighting the role of women in front of and behind the camera.

Plade de la Castre, 10 p.m.

Monday, May 20

10 Producers to Watch

Variety celebrates producers during the annual breakfast.

Plage des Palmes, 10:30 a.m.

IMDb Dinner

Founder and CEO Col Needham hosts IMDb’s annual industry dinner.

The American Pavilion, 7 p.m.

Global Gift Initiative Gala

Eva Longoria Bastón hosts the annual benefit for the Global Gift Foundation and the Eva Longoria Foundation.

Mouton Cadet Wine Bar, Palais des Festivals rooftop, 8:30 p.m.

Chopard Trophée Dinner & After Party

Actress Zhang Ziyi is this year’s “Godmother” of the 19th annual Trophée Chopard and will present the award to both a rising young male and a young female actor during the festival.

Agora & Albane

Thursday, May 23

amfAR Gala Cannes

The AIDS organization holds its 26th annual gala.

Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Antibes, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 24

Sylvester Stallone Tribute

The action superstar will be honored with a career retrospective and a special screening of a restored version of “Rambo: First Blood.” Stallone will also preview footage from “Rambo V: Last Blood.”

Grand Théâtre Lumière, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

Award Ceremony

The Palme d’Or, Grand Prix, and Prix du Jury are among the awards announced as the festival comes to a close.

Grand Théâtre Lumière, 7 p.m.