Cannes 2019: The Ultimate Party Guide

The red carpets are being rolled out. The champagne is on ice. And the guest lists are being scrutinized.
Here is Variety’s ultimate party guide for Cannes 2019…
Tuesday, May 14
Bodvár House of Rosés Party
A reception in honor of “The Dead Don’t Die’s” Luka Sabbat.
3.14 Hotel, 2 p.m.
Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony
The festival’s official opening.
Grand Théâtre Lumière, 7:30 p.m.
“The Dead Don’t Die” Party
Opening night celebration of the world premiere of director Jim Jarmusch’s zombie film starring Bill Murray, Chloë Sevigny, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Selena Gomez and more.
La Terrasse by Albane, 11:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 15
Thailand Pavilion Happy Hour
The Thailand Film Office will host a daily happy hour for festival guests to enjoy a cocktail while learning about the benefits of shooting in Thailand.
Thailand Pavilion, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 16
Variety’s Welcome to Cannes Party
The magazine hosts its annual early-evening cocktail soiree.
Terrasse UniFrance, 4 p.m.
El Gouna Film Festival Party
Port Pierre Canto, 7 p.m.
Cinémoi Stars United for Good Gala
Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross perform at the annual Children Uniting Nations benefit.
The Members Club, 7:30 p.m.
Variety Cover Party
The mag’s Cannes 2019 issue celebration with cover stars Pedro Almodóvar and Antonio Banderas, along with “Pain and Glory” co-star Penélope Cruz.
3.14 Casino, 7:30 p.m.
“Rocketman” Party
Celebrating the premiere of the Elton John biopic.
Carlton Beach Club, 9 p.m.
Friday, May 17
Academy Member Soirée
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences toast the fest.
Terrasse UniFrance, 5 p.m.
Filmmakers Dinner
The 10th annual dinner is hosted by Charles Finch, Edward Enninful and Michael Kors.
Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Antibes, 8:30 p.m.
Chopard Love Party
Dress code for the evening is “black tie, diamonds and a touch of love.”
730 Avenue Georges Pompidou, 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 18th
Critics’ Choice Luncheon
Nespresso Plage, 1 p.m.
Vanity Fair Cannes Dinner and After-Party
Editor-in-chief Radhika Jones hosts the magazine’s annual dinner with Chopard co-hosting the after-party.
Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Antibes
100 Years of Empire
Empire Entertainment, in collaboration with Variety, hosts their celebration, highlighting Lebanese culture in cinema.
Villa Domergue, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 19th
HFPA and Participant Media Party
Event honors Help Refugees.
Nikki Beach, 9 p.m.
Kering Women in Motion Dinner
Kering and partners, including Variety, present the 5th annual event, highlighting the role of women in front of and behind the camera.
Plade de la Castre, 10 p.m.
Monday, May 20
10 Producers to Watch
Variety celebrates producers during the annual breakfast.
Plage des Palmes, 10:30 a.m.
IMDb Dinner
Founder and CEO Col Needham hosts IMDb’s annual industry dinner.
The American Pavilion, 7 p.m.
Global Gift Initiative Gala
Eva Longoria Bastón hosts the annual benefit for the Global Gift Foundation and the Eva Longoria Foundation.
Mouton Cadet Wine Bar, Palais des Festivals rooftop, 8:30 p.m.
Chopard Trophée Dinner & After Party
Actress Zhang Ziyi is this year’s “Godmother” of the 19th annual Trophée Chopard and will present the award to both a rising young male and a young female actor during the festival.
Agora & Albane
Thursday, May 23
amfAR Gala Cannes
The AIDS organization holds its 26th annual gala.
Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Antibes, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, May 24
Sylvester Stallone Tribute
The action superstar will be honored with a career retrospective and a special screening of a restored version of “Rambo: First Blood.” Stallone will also preview footage from “Rambo V: Last Blood.”
Grand Théâtre Lumière, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 25
Award Ceremony
The Palme d’Or, Grand Prix, and Prix du Jury are among the awards announced as the festival comes to a close.
Grand Théâtre Lumière, 7 p.m.