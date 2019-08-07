Camila Cabello, Cole Sprouse, Stephan James Celebrate at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Party

Camila Cabello, Stephan James and Cole Sprouse took center stage as the brightest young talents in the industry converged on h club for the Variety Power of Young Hollywood party presented by Freeform, on Tuesday night.

“I’m so excited to be here and the pictures just came out today and he’s so great,” Cabello told Variety on the red carpet, arriving just moments after Sprouse. “My sister [Sofia Cabello], who’s 12 is just absolutely freaking out right now. Oh, like ‘Riverdale.’ Like has it tattooed on her tummy…She going to get to meet him…She will die.”

“I had a really great time on the shoot,” Sprouse told Variety of his cover shoot experience. “I also do a little bit of photography, so it’s always interesting seeing what photos they choose. But yeah, it’s an incredible honor.”

CREDIT: John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

James loved being part of the power trio.

“I’m a big fan of Cole…he shot me in a photo shoot a few months back and he’s been so nice. And Camilla, I’m a fan of her. I’m looking forward to dancing and turning up, hopefully to some of her songs,” the 25-year-old told Variety, shaking his hips to Cabello’s hit “Señorita.” He later took to the floor to celebrate the the well-deserved honor, before the tunes of DJ Daisy O’Dell caused an epic dance circle to break out.

400 guests packed the rooftop event including Variety’s Young Hollywood Impact honoree Marsai Martin, Asher Angel, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” standout Julia Butters, and “Euphoria” stars Storm Reid, Algee Smith and Hunter Schafer.

Cabello told Variety of using her platform to inspire others to overcome today’s nasty political climate. “There is an opposite reaction to everything. And I, I do believe that the more hate there is, there is a backlash of positivity and change and empathy for other people,” she opined.

The event also included appearances by the two young women set to play Ariel in separate upcoming live-action adaptations of “The Little Mermaid” – “grown-ish” star Halle Bailey and “Moana’s” Auliʻi Cravalho. After Bailey’s casting as Ariel in the live-action film was met with some racist backlash, the star says she’s ignoring the naysayers.

“I feel like I’m dreaming and I’m just grateful and I don’t pay attention to the negativity,” Bailey said. “I just feel like, you know, this role was a something bigger than me and greater and it’s going to be beautiful. I’m just so excited to be a part of it.”

Cravalho also weighed in: “I think there’s so much room for so many different types of mermaids. I myself am so honored to be Polynesian, and to be able to give my voice to Ariel and I’m so excited, so excited to see Halle playing Little Mermaid, as well.”

“The Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown was among the last to leave the party, telling Variety why she was excited to have been included. “I’m a mover and a shaker and I want to continue to do that with the platform I’ve been given through this opportunity.”