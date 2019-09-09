×
Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart Return for 13th Annual Stand Up for Heroes

Jon Stewart and Bruce Springsteen
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, John Oliver and Hasan Minhaj will again Stand Up for Heroes.

Comedian Ronny Chieng will join the multi-talented group on stage for a night of music and comedy in honor of military veterans and their families at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 4.

The 13th annual event is presented by the New York Comedy Festival and the Bob Woodruff foundation, who partnered to create the special evening in tribute to wounded, ill and injured veterans and their families. To date, Stand Up for Heroes has raised more than $50 million for the organization’s mission to support veterans, service members and their families.

“Even after 13 years of Stand Up for Heroes, the event continues to inspire our audience and our nation,” ABC News correspondent and foundation co-founder Bob Woodruff said in a statement. “We can’t forget that these brave individuals stand up to serve in our military, and we need to show our support by standing up for them in return.”

Since the inaugural event in 2007, SUFH has featured comedians and performers such as Tony Bennett, Jimmy Car, Eric Church, Stephen Colbert, Jim Gaffigan, Ricky Gervais, Whoopi Goldberg, John Mayer, Seth Meyers, John Mulaney, Trevor Noah, Conan O’Brien, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jerry Seinfeld, Ray Romano and Robin Williams.

Stand Up for Heroes kicks off the New York Comedy Festival, which runs from Nov. 4 – 10 and features performances from over 200 comedians in more than 100 shows at some of New York City’s most prestigious venues.

“The New York Comedy Festival is extremely proud to continue to partner with the Bob Woodruff Foundation to present Stand Up for Heroes,” Caroline Hirsch, Founder of the New York Comedy Festival and Carolines on Broadway, and Board Member of the Bob Woodruff Foundation said in a statement. “This special event continues to bring joy and laughter to the extraordinary veterans who have risked their lives for our country. It is a humbling feeling to provide support for veterans and their families.”

Tickets for Stand Up for Heroes are available for purchase at bobwoodrufffoundation.org, nycomedyfestival.com and ticketmaster.com.

