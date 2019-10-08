×

Aaron Paul and the ‘Breaking Bad’ Cast Reunite at ‘El Camino’ Premiere

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Oct 2019
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Six years have passed since fans said goodbye to Jesse Pinkman, but “El Camino: A ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie” has come knocking at the door.

It was a family reunion of sorts. It was revisiting an old, dear, close friend of mine with zipping on Jesse Pinkman again. It was odd but very familiar,” star Aaron Paul told Variety at the premiere at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday.

Creator Vince Gilligan originally planned for AMC’s “Breaking Bad” to be a self-contained story, but he always wondered where Jesse ended up after the finale. The last time viewers saw him, Jesse was escaping the drug lab where he had been chained up and forced to cook crystal meth as a prisoner of the Aryan Brotherhood. “El Camino” picks up directly after the finale and sees Jesse hunted by the police.

“I’d like to believe he got away, and then I thought, ‘Well that’s up to the individual viewer to figure out.’ But then I thought, ‘Well, really, how did he get away? Or did he get busted around the corner?’” Gilligan told Variety. “It was that desire to revisit that portion of the story coupled with a desire to work with Aaron Paul again because he’s so much fun to work with and a tremendous actor.”

Jesse’s El Camino getaway car and the iconic RV in which he and Walter White (Bryan Cranston) cooked meth were parked on the film’s carpet on Monday, which was dressed to look like the Albuquerque, N.M., desert in which the show takes place. Fake police officers passed out wanted posters with Jesse’s face on them, and the crowd went nuts when the actor arrived to take photos and sign autographs.

Like many of his co-stars, Paul got his big break with “Breaking Bad.” He won three Emmys for supporting drama actor out of the show’s 16 wins throughout its run.

What Vince and the rest of the writers did with ‘Breaking Bad’ was pitch perfect. I think they really nailed the landing with the ending. If you trust Vince, then you’ll trust him with this film. And I think what he does with this film is also pitch perfect,” he told Variety. “It’s an honest next chapter in this guy’s life and I think he did a beautiful job with it.

Betsy Brandt, who played Walter’s sister-in-law Marie Schrader, revealed that it wasn’t all easy when the series began. Some businesses didn’t want the show to film on their property since it was about drugs, and even the cast was skeptical it would be resonate with viewers.

“Who knew that this drug show would bring people together?” she said to Variety. “The third season, we called it ‘The little show that could.’ We really had no idea what was going to happen and how many people would tune in or really care.”

It turned out, a lot of people really cared about the show. So many critics and fans alike loved “Breaking Bad” that Guinness World Records named it the highest-rated TV series in 2014. The success of the show has already garnered a prequel series with “Better Call Saul,” but Walter Jr. actor RJ Mitte said it was “inevitable” that a sequel would come out.

“It was always evolving and growing with all the characters. The story wasn’t a beginning, middle and end; it’s life. And life doesn’t just have a beginning, middle and end. The longevity and legacy and the individuals who keep that story alive, that’s what ‘Breaking Bad’ had as a whole — its own life,” he told Variety.

As for more stories set in the “Breaking Bad” world, Gilligan said he’d have to move on to something brand new so he doesn’t “overstay [his] welcome,” but also added that he’d “never say never.” However, Matt L. Jones, who played Jesse’s stoner buddy Badger, already has an idea for him and his pal Skinny Pete (Charles Baker).

“It’d be really cool to revisit Badger and Skinny Pete 20 years down the line. Screws loose, we’re in an old folks home,” he told Variety. “Lots of regrets, like ‘Space Cowboys’ or something like that.”

More Film

  • Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston'El Camino:

    Aaron Paul and the 'Breaking Bad' Cast Reunite at 'El Camino' Premiere

    Six years have passed since fans said goodbye to Jesse Pinkman, but “El Camino: A ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie” has come knocking at the door. “It was a family reunion of sorts. It was revisiting an old, dear, close friend of mine with zipping on Jesse Pinkman again. It was odd but very familiar,” star Aaron [...]

  • Gemini Man Joker Addams Family

    Box Office: 'Joker' to Fend Off 'Gemini Man,' 'Addams Family'

    They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, they’re all together ooky — but can “The Addams Family” give “Joker” a run for its money at the domestic box office? MGM’s animated comedy about the notorious macabre kin is debuting in theaters this weekend alongside Paramount’s “Gemini Man,” an action thriller directed by Ang Lee [...]

  • Richard Jewell

    Clint Eastwood's 'Richard Jewell' to Premiere at AFI Fest

    The AFI Fest has set Nov. 20 for the world premiere of Warner Bros.’ biopic “Richard Jewell,” directed and produced by Clint Eastwood. The gala will take place at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Eastwood is an American Film Institute Life Achievement Award recipient. “Clint Eastwood is an American icon,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI [...]

  • Daveed Diggs Sebastian Little Mermaid

    Daveed Diggs in Talks to Play Sebastian in Disney's 'Little Mermaid' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Hamilton” star Daveed Diggs is in talks to play Sebastian in Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.” Halle Bailey will portray the Ariel, a mermaid princess who dreams of being a human, while Melissa McCarthy is playing her evil aunt Ursula. Javier Bardem is on board to play King Triton. “The Little Mermaid” will [...]

  • Fat Front

    Jørgen Leth to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award as IDFA Unveils 70 Titles

    Pictured: Louise Detlefsen and Louise Kjeldsen’s “Fat Front,” about a rebellious movement started by plus-sized women in Scandinavia, world premieres at IDFA. Danish documentarian Jørgen Leth, whose 1967 short “The Perfect Human” inspired fellow countryman Lars Von Trier as a film student, will be awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at IDFA this year. The prolific [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad