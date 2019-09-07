×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Brady Bunch’ Stars Get Nostalgic at the ‘A Very Brady Renovation’ Premiere Party

By
Angelique Jackson

Angelique's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Brady Bunch HGTV Brady Renovation

“And that’s the way we remade the Brady House…” chimes the theme song of “A Very Brady Renovation,” the upcoming HGTV series that follows the recreation of the classic TV set inside the L.A. property which served as the home’s on-camera exterior.

It’s just the latest stop as the nostalgia train keeps on, keeps on, keeps on moving long after “The Brady Bunch” wrapped up its initial five-season run in 1974. The series has spawned spin-off shows, movies, albums, a variety hour and a cartoon, not to mention the millions of dollars of merchandise sold around the series. But this latest update proves far superior to any “Brady Bunch” lunch box.

“This has been a special one because we didn’t have to play Bobby and Cindy — we could be ourselves. And it’s the 50th anniversary [of the premiere],” “Brady Bunch” actor Mike Lookinland explained to reporters at the exclusive unveiling party on Thursday night, before co-star Susan Olsen interrupted, “It’s almost by divine guidance or something.”

Related

All six “Brady” actors — Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Lookinland (Bobby) and Olsen (Cindy) — walked the red shag carpet outside the Garland Hotel at the groovy 70’s-themed bash, partying just a few blocks from 11222 Dilling St — the now famous address of the “Brady House.” HGTV purchased the home for $3.5 million in 2018 before enlisting the now-grown up “Bradys” to bring authenticity to the renovation project a few weeks later.

“I was interested because it was a different take on ‘Brady,'” Plumb said, before Knight weighed in, adding, “There wasn’t really an explanation, so we were working off our own imagination of what they might do.”

Knight admitted he was initially skeptical. “I thought it was absolutely impossible. Clearly it seemed that the goal was going to be to create the ‘Brady’ house that everyone knows — that we worked on as a set. But to do that, it had to have the stairway. And if you had the stairway, how do you not destroy the front elevation, which is what America thinks of the ‘Brady’ house?”

Once the actors signed on, they were paired off with HGTV hosts — “Property Brothers” Jonathan and Drew Scott, “Good Bones” stars Mina Starsiak and Karen E Laine, “Flea Market Flip’s” Lara Spencer, “Restored by the Fords” siblings Leanne and Steve Ford and “Hidden Potential’s” Jasmine Roth — participating in the demolition and rebuilding of the home, while offering up their invaluable insight into their TV world. The result — a near-perfect replica of the “Brady house” and everything in it.

Of walking back into the house after the renovation, Knight said “you don’t just remember, you literally forget that we’re not on the set because it’s that’s close, and it brings back a lot of memories.”

“The memories are so powerful, the nostalgia is so strong — and this is a period of time we’ve talked about for our entire lives. It’s not like we lived it and it went away, it stayed with us all this time,” Williams added. “But to see the house put together like that, I think brought it all right to the forefront.”

The experience was also very emotional for the cast, especially when considering the fact that co-stars Robert Reed, Ann B. Davis and Florence Henderson (who died in 1992, 2014 and 2016 respectively) couldn’t share this experience with them.

“I’m wearing this tonight in honor of her,” McCormick said, pointing to a heart-shaped necklace that was a gift from Henderson and sharing that there’s an acrylic heart-shaped paper weight that belonged to the late actress on display in the home. “I entered the master bedroom with Mike Lookinland…and they told me on camera that that was hers and that got me [emotional].”

The original Brady Bunch cast (left to right: Susan Olsen, Mike Lookinland, Eve Plumb, Christopher Knight, Maureen McCormick, and Barry Williams) recreate the iconic Brady family portrait at the recently renovated Brady home in Studio City, California, as seen on A Very Brady Renovation.
CREDIT: Gilles Mingasson/Getty Images

Inside the event, guests including HGTV’s Tarek El Moussa, Kate Flannery and the former homeowner’s granddaughter Kelsey McAllister snacked on popcorn and sipped “Brady Punch” alongside the cast, as they enjoyed a sneak peek screening of the series. As for the future of the house, HGTV is hosting a contest where guests can win a six-night stay, but there have been no permanent plans announced for the location.

When asked what they hope becomes of it, McCormick was quick to respond, “I hope they give it to me.”

Good luck fighting off Marcia Brady — it is her house after all.

‘A Very Brady Renovation’ premieres Sept. 9.

Popular on Variety

More Scene

  • Alicia Keys Harper's Bazaar Icons

    Alicia Keys Brings 'Empire State of Mind' to Glitzy NYFW Harper's Bazaar Icons Bash

    Alicia Keys dazzled as the featured performer at Harper’s Bazaar’s sixth annual Icons celebration at the Plaza Hotel on Friday night. The chart-topping performer was fashionably late to the stage at the legendary New York Fashion Week soirée, but it didn’t stop the massive crowd including Janelle Monáe, Zendaya, Christy Turlington, Courtney Love, Vanessa Hudgens, [...]

  • The Brady Bunch HGTV Brady Renovation

    'The Brady Bunch' Stars Get Nostalgic at the 'A Very Brady Renovation' Premiere Party

    “And that’s the way we remade the Brady House…” chimes the theme song of “A Very Brady Renovation,” the upcoming HGTV series that follows the recreation of the classic TV set inside the L.A. property which served as the home’s on-camera exterior. It’s just the latest stop as the nostalgia train keeps on, keeps on, [...]

  • Marcia Cross Eva Longoria

    Marcia Cross Honored at Farrah Fawcett Foundation's 2019 Tex-Mex Fiesta

    Dozens of cancer survivors and those affected by cancer gathered at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Friday night for the Farrah Fawcett Foundation’s Tex-Mex Fiesta, celebrating the legacy of the iconic actress who died from anal cancer in 2009. This year’s star-studded event honored Marcia Cross, who was diagnosed [...]

  • Timothee Chalamet'Beautiful Boy' premiere, Toronto International

    Toronto Film Festival: The Ultimate Party Guide

    You can blame Canada for all the noise coming from the north. The 44th Toronto International Film Festival kicks off Sept. 5 with the opening night premiere of Daniel Roher’s documentary “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band.” The next 10 days are all about running around Toronto from one movie to the next. [...]

  • Adam Driver

    Telluride: Martin Scorsese Surprise Presenter at Tribute to Adam Driver

    Martin Scorsese made a surprise appearance at Adam Driver’s tribute on Saturday night at the Telluride Film Festival before the screening of “Marriage Story.” Scorsese, who directed Driver in “Silence” opposite Andrew Garfield, was introduced to the stage, where he placed one of the festival’s Silver Medallions around the actor’s neck. “What you see before [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad