×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Director Bong Joon-ho on ‘Parasite’s’ Real-Life Inspirations

By

Nicholas's Most Recent Stories

View All

Director Bong Joon-ho revealed that part of his life is imbued in his Palme d’Or-winning film “Parasite.” The character Kim Ki-woo, a tutor portrayed by South Korean actor Choi Woo-shik (“Okja”), was partially inspired by the director’s own experiences.

“When I was in college, I also worked as a tutor,” Joon-ho told Variety Wednesday at the Los Angeles premiere of “Parasite” at the ArcLight in Hollywood. “I took inspiration from the various people around me: those who were rich, those who were poor. I was very much inspired by the people I encountered on a daily basis.”

The class warfare concept for the darkly comedic drama came to Joon-ho while wrapping his 2013 film “Snowpiercer.”

“This time, I didn’t want to tell the story in a sci-fi format,” he said. “I wanted the story to feel like a story that surrounds us on a daily basis, something that’s more realistic and natural.”

For his next film, which will reportedly be a horror-action set around a disaster in Seoul, the director said his idea goes back much further.

“Seventeen years is a very long time,” Joon-ho said of the upcoming project’s gestation in his mind. “The idea was basically like a parasite leeching off of me, in my brain. At one point, you have to take it out. Otherwise, you’ll get sick. I think now is really the time to take it out. I feel like I’m ready to tell the story.”

Gregg Araki, Rae Dawn Chong, Illeana Douglas, Thomas Jane and Anne Heche also turned out for Wednesday night’s premiere of “Parasite,” which hits theaters Oct. 11.

Before he leaves Los Angeles, Joon-ho says he’s hoping to see Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at the Tarantino-owned New Beverly Cinema. Joon-ho missed the Cannes premiere of “Hollywood” due to his busy schedule.

“I’m a huge fan of [Tarantino’s] work,” Bong said.  “I love his theater there, the New Beverly. It would be great to see it in that theater. I had the opportunity to watch it in Cannes, but I was so busy with promotion that I couldn’t. I can’t wait to see it.”

More Film

  • AMC Dine-in Landmark Movie Theaters NYC

    Where’s the Best Place to See a Movie in New York? A Few Suggestions

    Luxury multiplexes are popping up across New York, offering moviegoers high-end date nights with waiter service and comfortable recliners. Yearning to make an event out of going to the movies, New Yorkers can be sure that these new theaters will give them an evening to remember. The Landmark at 57 West 657 W. 57th St., New [...]

  • Gwyneth Paltrow

    Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She's Never Seen 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

    This probably comes as little shock since, until this summer, Gwyneth Paltrow had no idea she appeared in Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” but the actress admitted she’s never seen the 2017 web-slinging adventure. Paltrow, who portrays Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, explained a gaffe that went viral, in which she forgot she had a [...]

  • Collective

    Participant and Magnolia Pictures Buy 'Collective' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Participant and Magnolia Pictures have acquired North American rights to “Collective,” a documentary that followed a team of Romanian reporters who untangle an intricate web of corruption in the wake of a devastating nightclub fire. The film premiered to sterling reviews at the Venice Film Festival and was greeted with similar acclaim when it screened [...]

  • Shut Up Sona in Mumbai Film

    Indian Films get the Spotlight at Mumbai Festival's 21st Edition 

    A strong selection of Indian films is among the highlights of the 21st Mumbai Film Festival. The festival, which runs Oct. 17-24, announced its lineup on Thursday. The festival’s Spotlight strand boasts of five world premieres, including Arati Kadav’s much awaited sci-film “Cargo,” actor Seema Bhargava Pahwa’s directorial debut, the family drama “Ram Prasad Ki [...]

  • Kim Dong-Ho Busan International Film Festival

    Former Busan Chief Kim Dong-ho Joins New Festival in Gangneung

    Kim Dong-ho, a co-founder of Busan International Film Festival and one of the best-known figures in Korean cinema, is set to lead the new Gangneung International Film Festival. Kim was recently appointed by the Gangneung city as head of the newly launched film festival. Veteran actor Ahn Sung-ki, who was previously a Busan festival ambassador, [...]

  • Busan 2019 placeholder

    Busan Film Festival Ducks Typhoon, Opens on Celebratory Note

    After a typhoon wiped out Wednesday evening events in Busan and brought back memories of last year’s drenching, organizers of the Busan International Film Festival must be mighty pleased to have got proceedings under way Thursday largely as planned. Indeed, by the time the opening ceremony got under way around sunset on Thursday the problem [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad