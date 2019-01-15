×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells Talk Snorting ‘Coke’ on ‘Black Monday’

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All
Don Cheadle and Andrew Rannells Black Monday
CREDIT: Erin Simkin/SHOWTIME

“Black Monday” show creators David Caspe and Jordan Cahen divulged an intriguing detail to come later in the first season of the new Showtime comedy at its world premiere, held at the Theatre at Ace Hotel on Monday night in Los Angeles.

“The fourth or fifth episode opens with a sexual harassment seminar, which very well could be the first ever,” Caspe said of the series, which takes place in the 1980s. “So that was a very fun, kind of f—ed up thing to explore. I think we were just trying to satirize what’s happening now and this was a good prism to view it through.”

The half-hour comedy series, which reportedly took 11 years to get off the ground, reimagines the events leading up to the infamous stock market crash of 1987. The cutthroat world of stock broking serves as an exaggerated backdrop to the gender-fueled power struggle on display between leading duo Don Cheadle and Regina Hall.

Cheadle plays Mo “The Marauder” Monroe, a rich and powerful trading giant, opposite Hall’s Dawn Darcy, his right-hand woman who is constantly bending over backwards to prove that she’s worth being promoted to partner despite being the only woman at the firm.

Related

Caspe and Cahen confirmed that the comparison between today’s Time’s Up landscape and the old boy’s club of Wall Street was indeed intentional.

“There’s a lot about the ’80s that feels pretty similar to what the world is like this instant,” said Cahen. “It’d be nice if it was like, ‘Look how much has changed’ … but it really looks like we haven’t moved very far forward in the last 30 years.”

“We keep saying, ‘Look how far we haven’t come,” said Caspe.

Asked if the current climate in the entertainment industry was on her mind while playing Dawn, Hall shook her head.

“There were women [fighting for recognition] in the ’70s and ’80s before the Time’s Up movement. The reason we’re able to be here is that we’ve had women in positions who have been doing that before it was called a movement,” she said.

Keeping things lighthearted, producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg were on hand to discuss their amusing transition from stoner humor to cocaine comedy.

“Cocaine in the ’80s is funnier than cocaine today. That I can definitely say,” Rogen told reporters. “Cocaine fueled every decision that was made between 1983 and 1989. And we have robot butlers and Lamborghini limousines to attest to that.”

“It’s what coffee is gonna be in 20 years,” Goldberg added.

Cheadle also threw in his two cents about the party drug. Asked if he had a hose up his sleeve to suck up the fake coke like Armie Hammer in “Sorry to Bother You,” he scoffed.

“See, that’s white people tricks. They just make us snort coke,” he said with a twinkle in his eye, throwing in a pretend sniffle before revealing that what they really used was just some good old-fashioned vitamin B12. “Sometimes crystal meth, you chop it up and it looks like coke. [It’s] basically mix and match, depends on what the schedule is, how much of the day you have left,” he joked.

“We just snorted it,” said co-star Andrew Rannells. “We did it a bunch on ‘Girls’ so I was familiar with the process. My fake drug of choice.”

Also on Monday night’s guest list were Jon HammHoratio Sanz, Paul Scheer, Yassir Lester, Ken Marino, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Elia Cantu, Kadeem Hardison, Kurt Braunohler, Jennifer Zaborowski, Xosha Roquemore, Melissa Stephens, and David Krumholtz.

Black Monday” premieres Jan. 20 on Showtime.

David Nevins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Showtime Networks, Regina Hall, Don Cheadle and Amy Israel, EVP, Scripted Programming, Showtime NetworksBlack Monday Premiere After Party at Terroni Downtown, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 14 January 2019
CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/SHOWTIME/REX/Shutterstock

Photo above: David Nevins, chairman and chief executive officer, Showtime Networks; Regina Hall; Don Cheadle; and Amy Israel, EVP, scripted programming, Showtime Networks.

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

More Scene

  • Don Cheadle and Andrew Rannells Black

    Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells Talk Snorting 'Coke' on 'Black Monday'

    “Black Monday” show creators David Caspe and Jordan Cahen divulged an intriguing detail to come later in the first season of the new Showtime comedy at its world premiere, held at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Monday night in Los Angeles. “The fourth or fifth episode opens with a sexual harassment seminar, which very well [...]

  • KiKi Layne and X Men Storm

    'If Beale Street Could Talk' Star KiKi Layne Is 'Actively Plotting' to Play X-Men's Storm

    KiKi Layne is on a roll. Not only has she received rave reviews with her feature film debut in “If Beale Street Could Talk,” but she’s following up the Barry Jenkins-directed movie with a big-screen adaptation of “Native Son.” Directed by Rashid Johnson from a screenplay by Suzan-Lori Parks, “Native Son” will premiere at the [...]

  • Alfonso Cuaron attends the 44th Annual

    Alfonso Cuarón to LAFCA: 'Thanks to Your Help We Can Break Down Walls'

    Inclusion was the big winner at the L.A. Film Critics Association Awards, which was held Saturday night at the InterContinental in Century City. “This year’s winners are the most diverse in LAFCA’s 43-year history,” announced its president, Claudia Puig, adding that 14 out of their 18 awards were won by women and people of color. [...]

  • Mandatory Credit: Photo by Max Malandrino/REX/Shutterstock

    Hollywood Power Players Assemble to Save Iconic Deli Nate 'n Al

    A group of Hollywood executives and celebrities have banded together with the intent to save Beverly Hills deli and star haunt Nate ‘n Al, a stone’s throw from tourist destination Rodeo Drive. A consortium of investors including music kingpin Irving Azoff and wife Shelli, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Jeff Shell, and Rande Gerber and [...]

  • Charlie Collier, FOX Chief Executive Officer

    'The Passage' Team Talks Diversifying Races, Genders and Ages of Book Characters

    “The Passage” star Saniyya Sidney was unaware that the book version of her character was originally white until her father, a fan of Justin Cronin’s apocalyptic trilogy, informed her during the audition process. “I was like, ‘Oh, she is?'” Sidney told Variety at Thursday’s series premiere in Santa Monica, Calif. “And when I got it, [...]

  • KiKi Layne and Stephan James'If Beale

    Regina King Praised by 'If Beale Street Could Talk' Co-Stars for New 50/50 Initiative

    Two days had passed since Kiki Layne and Stephan James had attended their first Golden Globes and the “If Beale Street Could Talk” co-stars were still trying to wrap their heads around having been there. “It was such a special night — and pretty unreal,” says James, who was also nominated for his work opposite Julia Roberts [...]

  • Steven Van Zandt, Edie Falco, Tony

    'The Sopranos' 20th Anniversary Reunion: Cast, Producers Remember James Gandolfini

    Jan. 9’s 20th anniversary reunion of the cast and producers of HBO’s “The Sopranos” was a raucous family gathering from its first moments. “I saw a picture of myself in the newspaper,” series creator David Chase said at the start of the event. “And I thought, 20 years. Jesus Christ.” “People come up to me,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad