×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bill Hader, Greg Berlanti and Netflix’s Cindy Holland Inducted Into Variety Hall of Fame

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bill Hader
CREDIT: David Buchan

Variety’s annual Hall of Fame ceremony mixed comedy, gratitude and warmth at the annual awards ceremony Tuesday night at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Because the class of 2019 celebrates technical innovation and achievement across film, TV, digital, video games and music. The honorees — Greg Berlanti, Bill Hader, Cindy Holland, Dametra Johnson-Marletti, Margie Cohn and Innovation Award winner Ted Schilowitz — used their speeches to reflect on what led them to the highest levels of success in entertainment.

Berlanti, one of the most prolific producers working today, spoke about his early days in Hollywood, beginning with his first entertainment job on “The Young and The Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

“While the scripts were printing, myself and my coworker would read the leftover trades from that day — this is back when the trades were daily — and dream of the day our names would appear in Variety,” he said. “It was the ultimate acknowledgment that you’d arrived in the business and was as meaningful to see your name in the trades for the first time as this honor is for me tonight.”

Hader spoke of his time growing up in Oklahoma and his path from being a production assistant and editor to now the Emmy-winning star and executive producer of the HBO comedy series “Barry”.

Popular on Variety

“There’s not a lot to do [in Oklahoma], either do meth or hope to get your own HBO show,” he said, earning roars of laughter from the crowd. “It’s very flat there. My grandfather used to say ‘It’s so flat in Oklahoma you could watch your dog run away for three days.'”

Hader was not the only honoree to get big laughs, however. Johnson-Marletti, GM of digital stores business and category management for Microsoft, drew plenty of her own laughter when she spoke about her time researching the event.

“I spent time really watching the very rich history of the hall of fame and this event, and watched video of past inductees. I have to tell you, when I finished all that, I started thinking to myself, ‘Man, I am a big deal,'” she joked. “Almost instantly, that feeling was replaced by an overwhelming sense of gratitude.”

Cohn, president of DreamWorks Animation, also spoke of her Hollywood dreams, saying that going to work for the studio meant the world to her. “Coming to DreamWorks, a studio that to me always stood for quality and innovation, to build a TV business that could proudly stand along the feature films was my only dream,” she said. “As someone who has spent her career making quality kids and family content I couldn’t find a meatier or more satisfying challenge.”

“In the early days it was the VHS boom,” said Holland, vice president of original programming at Netflix. “That was followed by DVD and Blu-Ray. And now, streaming…It’s been a real pleasure to be part of that change and I’m grateful for the support and mentorship of Netflix colleagues and previous honorees, Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos. I believe it’s part of our responsibility at Netflix to be as ambitious and inclusive in our programming choices as we’ve been in advancing technology. We learned early on in the DVD business that viewers wanted far more variety than what was broadcast into their homes and that they wanted to see more of themselves in the characters and stories they watched.”

Finally, Schilowitz, Paramount Pictures’ futurist-in-residence, was honored with the Variety Innovation Award and extolled the importance of curiosity in his work.

“I get asked to do presentations all around the world with my thoughts on the trajectory of technology, entertainment, and humanity, and here’s what I’ve discovered about myself along the way,” he said. “I can tell you with 100% certainty that I am never the smartest person in the room but I am almost always the most curious person in the room. Mostly because of great friends and mentors, I’ve been able to turn that into an interesting day-to-day pursuit.”

Cindy Holland and Greg BerlantiVariety Hall of Fame Dinner, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Dec 2019
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

More Scene

  • Bill Hader

    Bill Hader, Greg Berlanti and Netflix's Cindy Holland Inducted Into Variety Hall of Fame

    The 2019 class of the Variety Hall of Fame mixed comedy, gratitude, and warmth at the annual awards ceremony on Tuesday night at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Because the Hall of Fame celebrates technical innovation and achievement across film, TV, digital, video games and music, honorees Greg Berlanti, Bill Hader, Cindy Holland, Dametra [...]

  • Billy Porter FNAA

    Billy Porter Explains Why Fashion 'Can and Should' Be Activism

    On Tuesday in New York City, a handful of fashion’s marquee names, including Kenneth Cole, Tommy Hilfiger, Steve Madden and Pete Nordstrom, and many of its muses, including Billy Porter, Lena Waithe, Adriana Lima and Paris Hilton, gathered to celebrate the annual Footwear News Achievement Awards — or, as it’s more colloquially dubbed, the “Shoe Oscars.” Activism and the potential for designers to spur [...]

  • Tiffany Haddish Black Mitzvah

    Barbra Streisand Gives Tiffany Haddish Star of David Necklace for Her 'Black Mitzvah'

    Tiffany Haddish rang in her 40th birthday Tuesday night by celebrating her black and Jewish heritage with a star-studded “Black Mitzvah” party. One of Haddish’s famous friends, Barbra Streisand, was noticeably absent from the festivities, but sent the comedian a special memento for the occasion. “She got me this beautiful Star of David,” Haddish told [...]

  • Kasi Lemmons

    'Harriet' Director Kasi Lemmons Weighs In on Julia Roberts Casting Controversy

    Eddie Murphy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Nia Long and “Harriet” filmmaker Kasi Lemmons were honored for their contributions to the industry Monday night at the inaugural celebration of black cinema by the Critics Choice Association. And as the event, held at the Landmark Annex in Los Angeles, looked back on how far people of color have come [...]

  • Olivia Wilde attends the Independent Filmmaker

    Olivia Wilde Defends Her 'Richard Jewell' Character: 'Don't Reduce Her to This One Thing'

    “Richard Jewell” star Olivia Wilde has responded to controversy surrounding the depiction of her character, a real-life reporter who is now deceased, in Clint Eastwood’s historical drama. In the film, Wilde’s Kathy Scruggs offers to sleep with Jon Hamm’s Tom Shaw, an FBI agent, for information about the 1996 Summer Olympics bombing in Atlanta. “I [...]

  • Noah Baumbach, Adam Driver, and Laura

    'Marriage Story' Sweeps Gotham Awards, Winning Best Feature

    “Marriage Story,” a drama about a painful divorce between a loving Hollywood couple, won best feature at the Gotham Awards in downtown Manhattan on Monday night. The annual event in early December, hosted by the Independent Filmmakers Project, resembles the Iowa caucus as the first stop on the long and tangled road of awards season. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad