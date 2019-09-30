×

Kevin Smith on Ben Affleck’s Cameo in ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’: ‘I Got My Friend Back’

By

Nicholas's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kevin SmithiHeartRadio Music Festival, Arrivals, Day 2, Las Vegas, USA - 21 Sep 2019
CREDIT: imageSPACE/Shutterstock

When “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” hits theaters Oct. 15, it will be the reuniting of one-time friends Ben Affleck and Kevin Smith, who had been reportedly estranged for a number of years.

Affleck’s cameo in the comedy — his seventh appearance in a Smith movie — was a highpoint for Smith, who told Variety that the experience helped him “get his friend back.”

“[Ben] coming back was everything,” Smith told Variety on Friday at West Hollywood’s Herbarium, promoting a Jay and Silent Bob cannabis collaboration with Caviar Gold. “Not only did I get to add that character, Holden, who he played in ‘Chasing Amy’ back into the mix, but it’s one of the best scenes in the movie.

Smith said he wrote in the role when he found out Affleck was game to return. “We didn’t even have it in the flick when we started shooting. We shot it on the last day, and I wrote it like a week before wrap.”

Joined at the event by “Jay and Silent Bob” co-star Jason Mewes, Smith was also giddy with excitement about the joint announcement earlier in the day that Sony and Disney will keep Spider-Man in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I got so many texts this morning from people going, ‘Did you see?’ and sending me the link to the news about Disney and Sony making up,” Smith told Variety. “This is a smart decision, man. When business titans surprise you and don’t act necessarily like selfishly over the bottom line, it just works something out for the good of the fanbase.

He continued, “I mean, let’s be honest. They know they’re going to take all the money from that fanbase. But this is what the fanbase wants. They love the Marvel characterization of Spider-Man. We saw the whole world react negatively when it looked like he was going to be a Sony-only property. Now everyone is joyous that he’s back. This is where he belongs, with all the Marvel characters.”

On Friday, in conjunction with “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,” Smith and Mewes were touting their newly created signature cannabis strains — Snoogans, Snoochie Boochies, and Berzerker — all references to Jay and Silent Bob slang.

“In [‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’], the boys Jay and Silent Bob come up with three different strains of weed,” Smith told Variety. “I was like, wouldn’t it be great if we could do that in real life … It’s exciting as hell. The movie will be forgotten. The weed will keep going, I’m pretty sure.”

More Film

  • The Innocence

    ECAM Incubator Partners With Focus CoPro, Opens Feature Project Call (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID — The Incubator feature film development program at Madrid’s prestigious ECAM film school has announced a new agreement with Cannes’ Focus CoPro’, which will see one of The Incubator’s five feature film projects participate at the Cannes Court Métrage – Short Film Corner event in 2020. Focus CoPro is one of the year’s top [...]

  • I Lost My Body

    Dev Patel, Alia Shawkat Top English Voice Cast of Cannes Favorite 'I Lost My Body'

    Dev Patel, Alia Shawkat and George Wendt are leading the English cast of the critically-acclaimed animated film “I Lost My Body,” directed by Jeremy Clapin. The unique film, which follows the adventures of a severed hand as it tries to find its way back to its body through the subways and streets of Paris, won [...]

  • German-born Illusionist Duo Siegfried Fischbacher (l)

    'Siegfried & Roy' Biopic in the Works From Director Michael Bully Herbig, UFA Fiction

    The life story of magicians and entertainers Siegfried and Roy is coming to the big screen. German multihyphenate Michael Bully Herbig, one of Germany’s biggest stars and most successful directors, is partnering with UFA Fiction to direct two feature film projects, including a biopic about the German-American entertainers, whose Las Vegas act with big cats [...]

  • Battle of Jangsari

    Korea Box Office: ‘Battle of Jangsari’ Heads Local Films' Chart Domination

    Opening on Wednesday, Warner Bros. Korea’s “Battle of Jangsari” topped the weekend box office chart. The war drama earned $4.59 million from 690,000 admissions between Wednesday and Sunday, including $3.45 million over the weekend. Co-directed by Kwak Kyung-taek (“Friend”) and Kim Tae-hun (“Iris 2”), the war action film stars top cast including Kim Myung-min (“Detective [...]

  • Studiocanal Inks Global Deal With Classic

    Studiocanal Inks Global Deal With Classic Horror Producer Hammer Films

    Studiocanal has extended its relationship with Hammer Films and licensed the global distribution and marketing rights to films from its catalogue, which includes horror classics such as “The Curse of Frankenstein,” “Dracula” and “The Mummy.” The deal gives Studiocanal the rights to more than 200 Hammer titles, which it will sell internationally and distribute itself [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad