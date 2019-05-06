×

Before There Was ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ There Was Wigstock

By

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All

There may never have been “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” if it wasn’t for Wigstock.

The one-day festival in New York’s East Village celebrating all things drag lasted for almost 20 years before ending in 2001. “Wig,” the new HBO documentary about Wigstock, premiered on Saturday at the Tribeca Film Festival.

“With Tribeca comes great respect, strength and inspiration,” said Neil Patrick Harriswho along with husband David Burtka helped produce the film and, last year, partnered with Wigstock creator Lady Bunny to revive the drag gathering in 2018. “Drag is such a mainstream part of the culture right now and I feel like it needs to be re-respected. Some of the queens who are very popular, some of the younger queens, don’t really respect how they got to where they are. We’re not starting from the beginning, but we’re starting from the Lower East Side of New York City, in the 1980s and 1990s, where drag was new and rebellious.”

Related

Willam Belli, Neil Patrick Harris and David BurtkaWorld Premiere of the HBO Documentary Film "WIG" at The 2019 Tribeca Film Festival - Afterparty, New York, USA - 04 May 2019
CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

“All of the queens from the Wigstock generation invented the wheel of drag,” Taboo!, a founding member of that scene, echoed. “Before that it was classic drag. You were Shirley Bassey or you were Diana Ross. You weren’t Taboo!; you weren’t Flotilla Debarge; you weren’t Linda Simpson, and you weren’t Lady Bunny. We became our own superstars, an off-shoot of the Warhol superstars. Mix in high-end fashion, stand-up comedy, some Hollywood Glamour, and now it’s the de rigueur of what drag is.”

Alaska Thunderfuck, winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” certainly appreciates who came before her. It’s important to remember that there’s a lot of people like Lady Bunny — and RuPaul is included this —  who paved the way for us and made it possible for there to be a show on television like ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ They were beating down the doors and they were throwing the bricks and they were going to the marches and the protests. We’ve come a long way, but we still have a long way to go —  and this movie is a part of that.”

“If you were in drag you could be arrested, you could be put into a mental institution and you could certainly be beat up. I remember you had to carry one form of men’s clothing on you at all times, just in case,” said Michael Lynch, a drag performer and activist who performed alongside Lady Bunny in the 1980s. “When I came to the East Village, I found a place where drag was accepted, where you found your sisters and you found your place and you found your family. For the story to come here is full circle; for it to be the fiftieth anniversary of Stonewall is even better. It was the drag queens who stood up and fought back at Stonewall, and that’s who we should be remembering tonight.”

For director Chris Mourkarbel, whose 2017 film “Gaga: Five Foot Two” won critical acclaim, the experience of stepping back into the 1980s was one of self-discovery. “The deeper I got into the process of making the film the more I discovered how much Wigstock and New York drag actually imprinted on me growing up,” he said. “And, like so many queer kids, I wasn’t close with my family, so I found my identity through queer culture. Through the process of making this film I traced my steps back to the origins of the culture that had shaped me as a young person.”

Lady Bunny'WIG' Premiere, Arrivals, Tribeca Film Festival, New York - 04 May 2019
CREDIT: Vanessa Carvalho/REX/Shutterstock

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Scene

  • Kaia Gerber and GuestsWorld Premiere of

    Before There Was 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' There Was Wigstock

    There may never have been “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” if it wasn’t for Wigstock. The one-day festival in New York’s East Village celebrating all things drag lasted for almost 20 years before ending in 2001. “Wig,” the new HBO documentary about Wigstock, premiered on Saturday at the Tribeca Film Festival. “With Tribeca comes great respect, strength [...]

  • Awkwafina attends The Metropolitan Museum of

    Met Gala Make-Up Artists Explain Their Camp Inspiration

    There’s a red carpet look and there’s a Met Gala red carpet look. Come the first Monday of May every year, the pressure’s heightened as those invited to the exclusive Costume Institute Gala take to the historic Met steps to be judged on their clothing choices for the night, not only on their aesthetic appeal [...]

  • Met Gala: Billy Porter Explains What

    Met Gala: Billy Porter Explains What Camp Means to Him

    The 2019 Met Gala theme Camp: Notes On Fashion has set expectations record high. And with Lady Gaga teasing itty bitty purses and voluminous gowns online, the excitement is understandable. But what does camp truly mean? And how does one interpret something that isn’t really supposed to be deliberate? We asked the experts to weigh [...]

  • Danny Boyle, Himesh Jitendra Patel, Daniel

    Danny Boyle’s 'Yesterday' World Premiere Closes Out ‘Crucial’ Tribeca Film Festival

    Tribeca Film Festival’s 2019 edition closed out Saturday night with the world premiere of Danny Boyle’s highly anticipated “Yesterday.” The Oscar winning director spoke to Variety about the “great honor” of having his work highlighted among hundreds of films that played over the past two weeks. “Film festivals are crucial, more and more crucial, especially [...]

  • Madonna accepts the advocate for change

    Madonna Talks Advocacy and the Need for Love at GLAAD Media Awards New York

    Visibility, advocacy, and hope were the big themes Saturday at the 30th annual GLAAD awards, which saw the largest attendance that the ceremony has ever seen with more than 1,300 guests. Madonna was honored with the Advocate for Change Award. She started by saying that 2019 is a “monumental year,” remembering the Stonewall riots which [...]

  • Christina Applegate'Dead To Me' TV show

    Why Christina Applegate Started Therapy After Filming Netflix's 'Dead to Me'

    The cast of the new Netflix trauma-dy, “Dead to Me,” came out to support the season one premiere of the series at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica on Thursday night, but everyone seemed to have movies on their minds. “It’s been a crazy three weeks,” said Linda Cardellini, who had back-to-back movie premieres for [...]

  • CiaraVH1's Annual 'Dear Mama: A Love

    Ciara, Anthony Anderson and More Share Their Moms' Best Advice

    Mother’s Day is still over a week away, but a festive celebration for the holiday came early in Los Angeles Thursday evening, as H.E.R., La La Anthony, Anthony Anderson and more came together to celebrate their moms and moms everywhere during VH1’s annual “Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Mom” tribute. Ahead of the live taping [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad