×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Beetlejuice’ Musical Team Hopes to Attract New Audiences to Broadway

By

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman'Beetlejuice' Broadway play opening night, Curtain Call, New York, USA - 25 Apr 2019
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

In the new Broadway adaptation of Tim Burton’s 1988 cult classic film “Beetlejuice,” teenager Lydia takes center-stage alongside the titular gut-busting demon (Alex Brightman) to reflect the famed goth girl’s journey through Beetlejuice’s funhouse of death and disaster.

“I think so many people connect to “Beetlejuice” because it’s a story of outsiders, Lydia being the center of that,” said Alex Timbers, director of the new musical comedy. “You want to make the musical as emotional as possible and Lydia felt like she had that heft and that ability.”

At “Beetlejuice’s” opening-night red carpet on Thursday night at the Winter Garden Theatre, Sophia Anne Caruso, who plays Lydia on Broadway, wished longtime fans of the movie might again be uplifted by Lydia’s emotional journey.

“You never see a strong, young female like Lydia in a leading-lady role on Broadway, and I hope that she inspires young women who come to the show,” Caruso told Variety. “It’s important to see a teenage girl grieving; that’s almost never addressed. Children are expected to suck it up, as if they don’t feel all those awful things. They do.”

Related

“We’re pulling in audiences who’ve never seen a Broadway show before because it didn’t speak to them,” Brightman told Variety. “Beetlejuice learns the price you pay to be mortal. And ‘Beetlejuice’ capital-letter ‘Beetlejuice’ — speaks to so many more people than your typical Broadway crowd. We get the regulars, but we’re also getting real weirdos. And I say that with love.”

Just look at the fans who are showing up every night. “You come to the stage door,” said Adam Dannheisser, who portrays Lydia’s father Charles, “and everyone’s in black-and-white stripes and green makeup and you realize: oh wait, all of these people shared in this experience, in these characters that they loved.”

“When you’re turning something into a musical,” summed Rob McClure, who plays the recently deceased Adam Maitland opposite Broadway veteran Kerry Butler, “you have to find the emotional core that makes it sing — beyond ‘Day-O,’ beyond ‘Jump in the Line.’ The writers saw Lydia’s part in the film and thought there’s singable grief.”

Scott Brown and Anthony King, who adapted the movie into the musical’s script, wanted to bring a similar depth to all of ‘Beetlejuice’s’ characters, especially its titular demon, who actually had little less than 20 minutes of screen time in the original movie. “We tried to find [Beetlejuice] a motivation, so we grabbed on to this idea of him feeling isolated and alone in his death and wanting the same thing we all want — which is connecting with each other. That’s what Lydia wants,” said Anthony King. “That’s what life is.”

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

More Music

  • Michael Hutchence

    Film Review: ‘Mystify: Michael Hutchence'

    “Mystify” — a portrayal of charismatic INXS singer Michael Hutchence, who committed suicide in 1997 at the age of 37 — makes powerful use of family and personal footage to tell the story of a talented man beset by personal demons, but illuminates the influence of a serious head injury that he hid from the [...]

  • Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman'Beetlejuice'

    'Beetlejuice' Musical Team Hopes to Attract New Audiences to Broadway

    In the new Broadway adaptation of Tim Burton’s 1988 cult classic film “Beetlejuice,” teenager Lydia takes center-stage alongside the titular gut-busting demon (Alex Brightman) to reflect the famed goth girl’s journey through Beetlejuice’s funhouse of death and disaster. “I think so many people connect to “Beetlejuice” because it’s a story of outsiders, Lydia being the center of [...]

  • Sony Recorded Music Revenues Dip in

    Sony Recorded Music Revenues Dip in 2018 Earnings Report

    As part of Sony’s earnings report for its 2018 fiscal year (which ended on March 31) the company’s music division showed mixed results, with recorded music revenues dropping around 4.5% to 426.9 billion yen ($3.82 billion) and overall revenue up just 1% to 795 billion yen ($7.2 billion). The company attributed the drop to lower [...]

  • Sony Pictures logo

    Sony Pictures Profits Rise to $489 Million but Music Profits Tumble

    Profits at Sony Pictures rose to $489 million for the financial year running to the end of March 2019. That compares with $376 million in the previous financial year. The pictures division result was achieved despite a fall in revenue. That dropped from $9.13 billion in the preceding financial year to $8.87 billion in the [...]

  • Taylor Swift's "ME!" Video Brings the

    Swift Take: Taylor's Dazzling 'ME!' Is a Phantasmagorical Sugar Rush (Watch)

    Taylor Swift has been leaving Easter eggs for her fans, with clues about the title, themes, et al. of her new single. The video, as it turns out, is almost like diving into a literal basket of Easter eggs. The opening title card for “ME!” reads “directed by Dave Meyers and Taylor Swift,” but we [...]

  • Bruce Springsteen Drops New Song, 'Hello

    Bruce Springsteen Drops New Song, 'Hello Sunshine' (Listen)

    While listeners of SiriusXM’s E Street Radio got an advance listen — actually several advance listens — Bruce Springsteen didn’t officially drop his new single, “Hello Sunshine,” until midnight ET — and released an accompanying lyric video as well. While it’s great as far as lyric videos go, of course what really matters here is [...]

  • Pink Hurts 2B Human album

    Album Review: Pink's 'Hurts 2B Human'

    You’d never want to reduce a Pink album strictly to the math, but the strength of her records tends to have a pretty strong correlation to two factors: the number of Max Martin/Shellback productions and the amount of F-bombs dropped. Now, put those two together, and it’s pure gold, but either one is a pretty [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad