Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bündchen to Be Honored at UCLA Science Gala

Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bundchen
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Science can be very glamorous.

It certainly will be during Oscar week on Feb. 21 when the UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability (IoES) honors Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bündchen for environmental activism at its annual Hollywood for Science Gala.

“When I moved to LA, the air was unbreathable. Rivers were catching fire in Ohio,” Streisand said in a statement. “Then public support and a number of farsighted politicians passed legislation to clean up our air and water. Now we face a planetary crisis of climate change. It is imperative for all humanity that we act now.”

Bündchen added, “We are all connected and without nature we would cease to exist. Our planet needs our care now more than ever. We need to listen to the signs she has been giving us and work together to protect her; our actions will prevent us from harming ourselves and future generations.”

The gala, hosted by IoES Global Fundraising chairman Milutin Gatsby along with co-hosts Lawrence Bender and Alexandria Jackson and the awards designed by Chopard, the Science Gala will take place at Jeanne and Tony Pritzker’s Bel Air estate.

“Each year, Hollywood for Science honors environmental game changers whose bold voices act as a catalyst to move science to action,” Gatsby said. “This year we are thrilled to present that honor to Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bündchen for the incredible work they have done to raise awareness on the necessity to take action in order to keep our planet healthy.”

Richie Akiva will host an after party at 1OAK.

