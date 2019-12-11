‘The Farewell’s’ Awkwafina on Her First Golden Globe Nomination, Female Director Snubs

Awkwafina just might’ve had her best Monday ever.

Shortly after 5 a.m., the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. announced that she’d earned her first Golden Globe nomination (as best actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy) for her performance in “The Farewell.” But she didn’t have a ton of time to celebrate, since she had to get ready for a big night at the “Jumanji: The Next Level” premiere.

“I wish I would have celebrated more,” Awkwafina told Variety’s Angelique Jackson at the event. “I was taking in the news. It was a very, very surreal morning. I just kind of stayed in bed.”

“The Farewell,” which has a considerable amount of Mandarin dialogue, was also nominated for best foreign language film, despite it being an American film. But many were surprised not to see writer-director Lulu Wang recognized in the director or screenwriter category. In fact, no women were recognized in either category for the upcoming awards.

Awkwafina said she had spoken to Wang about the results and the writer-director is ultimately pleased with how her film was received. “She’s doing her thing right now,” Awkwafina said. “We also got a best picture nom, so I think that’s a nod.”

While there weren’t any women nominated this year, Awkwafina is positive about the future for women.

“I think there is going to be more and more. That’s just what’s going to happen. I was a fan of tons of movies that were directed and written by women this year,” she said.

Awkwafina stars as Ming in Sony’s “Jumanji: The Next Level,” which sees Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart navigating through the world’s most dangerous game to save one of their friends. The film has already opened overseas, with $52.5 million from 18 international markets and $25.3 million in China. The fourth film in the franchise is on track to debut to $40 million to $50 million in North America.

Being a part of such a big production means it’s cause for celebration. “We’re going to party tonight,” Awkwafina said. “It’s going to be awesome.”