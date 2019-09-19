Rainn Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Joaquin Phoenix And More Join #WorldIsInOurHands Campaign

At the 44th annual Toronto Film Festival last week, in addition to attending red-carpet premieres and promoting films, some stars also joined in the fight to tackle the climate crisis.

Antonio Banderas, Susan Sarandon, Joaquin Phoenix, Rainn Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Neve Campbell and Alfre Woodard are among the bold-faced names to join forces with the United Nations Environment Programme’s “The World is in our Hands” campaign. Beginning Sept. 17, the stars will deliver a message describing how they personally plan to address the climate crisis and change their own consumption patterns, paired with images shot by photographer and director Justin Wu.

The social-media inspired campaign kicked off at TIFF with a pop-up photography studio that used dramatic black-and-white photos to capture the concerns of celebrity influencers. An offshoot of the UN’s Act Now initiative, the project aims to increase awareness and action surrounding climate change, and consumption patterns in particular.

“This is a critical moment in our planet’s history. The changing climate is a global challenge that calls for immediate action,” Barbara Hendrie, the director of UNEP’s North America office, said. “By shifting our individual habits and routines and making choices that have less harmful effects on the environment, we each have the power to confront the climate crisis.”

Images will also be featured as part of UNEP’s involvement with the United Nations’ Climate Action Summit in New York City in September and the Santiago Climate Summit (also known as COP 25) in December. Additional photos will also be taken at UNEP’s Champions of the Earth gala, held on Sept. 26 in New York City.