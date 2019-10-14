Anne Hathaway Talks Mental Health Awareness, Playing a Bipolar Woman on Amazon’s ‘Modern Love’

In Amazon Prime’s upcoming “Modern Love,” Anne Hathaway sheds light on an important facet of living with mental health issues, playing a bipolar woman who struggles with dating.

“We’re all becoming more sensitive, wiser and more cognizant of gentility, and especially emotional gentility. I think those conversations are starting to happen. And I think the desire is there, which is a huge part,” Hathaway told Variety on the red carpet at the series’ premiere, which happened to coincide with World Mental Health Day, noting that “we’re not talking about it not because of a place of shame, but because we don’t know how to start.”

“Every single person I’ve talked to has said that they know someone with bipolar disorder,” the Oscar winner continued. “And this episode is going to mean so much because it offers some form of representation.”

The Amazon Original series — inspired by the popular “New York Times” column of the same name — is a romantic comedy anthology that explores love in all of its complicated forms. The eight half-hour episodes showcase modern romantics searching for the universal need of human connection with a little help from Cupid.

“All drama to me is all about love. It’s just something that all human beings need,” star Andrew Scott explained. The actor is fresh off the heels of “Fleabag’s” Emmy domination, going from playing a priest with a desire for a sexual relationship with a woman to an openly gay character looking to have a child with his partner in the new Amazon anthology. “I think it is important that different kinds of love are dramatized on screen.“

Well-heeled guests and cast members including Scott, Cristin Milioti, Emmy Rossum, Gary Carr, Brandon Kyle Goodman, James Saito, and “New York Times” editor Daniel Jones gathered at the pop-up Museum of Modern Love installation party to honor the show.

While taking in the interactive art, the radiant Hathaway warmly hugged co-star Rossum as guests mingled and watched clips from the upcoming series projected on the museum walls.

“Modern Love” debuts October 18 on Amazon Prime Video.