Andy Cohen to Receive Vito Russo Award at GLAAD Media Awards

Andy CohenThe Shops and Restaurants at Hudson Yards VIP Grand Opening Event, Arrivals, New York, USA - 14 Mar 2019
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Mazel, Andy Cohen!

Bravo’s late-night talk show host is set to receive the Vito Russo Award at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards on May 4 in New York City.

Sarah Jessica Parker will present him with the award, which is named in honor of GLAAD founder Vito Russo. The annual award goes to openly LGBTQ media personalities who have promoted further acceptance of their community. Previous honorees include Anderson Cooper, Ricky Martin, Cynthia Nixon, Rosie O’Donnell, Tom Ford and Billy Porter.

Cohen became the first openly gay host of a late-night talk show with the premiere of Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” in 2009.

“Andy Cohen is a force in the entertainment industry who consistently prioritizes and celebrates LGBTQ stories,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. “Both on-screen and behind-the-scenes, Andy’s trademark brand of LGBTQ advocacy has resulted in some of the buzziest and entertaining culture changing moments.”

Previously announced, Madonna will be the first woman to receive the Advocate for Change Award.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z will receive the Vanguard Award and Sean Hayes will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at the Los Angeles GLAAD Media Awards on March 28.

The New York GLAAD Media Awards will air on Logo on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards are presented by Delta Air Lines, Gilead, Hyundai, Ketel One Family-Made Vodka, and Wells Fargo.

