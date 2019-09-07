Alicia Keys Brings ‘Empire State of Mind’ to Glitzy NYFW Harper’s Bazaar Icons Bash

Alicia Keys dazzled as the featured performer at Harper’s Bazaar’s sixth annual Icons celebration at the Plaza Hotel on Friday night.

The chart-topping performer was fashionably late to the stage at the legendary New York Fashion Week soirée, but it didn’t stop the massive crowd including Janelle Monáe, Zendaya, Christy Turlington, Courtney Love, Vanessa Hudgens, Tiffany Haddish, Madelaine Petsch, Jameela Jamil and Bebe Rexha from cheering in the packed ballroom once she arrived.

Joking that the gala reminded her of a “fun basement party” full of drinking and dancing, Keys enthusiastically banged out her playlist of numbers including “You Don’t Know My Name” and “In Common.” The chandeliers in the Plaza swayed from the pumping vibrations as the Grammy-winner hit powerful strokes on the piano.

“You can find someone to kind of grind with,” laughed Keys, addressing the sea of stars in couture gowns and tuxedos. “You don’t even have to know how to dance. You can just two step it.”

Related Queen + Adam Lambert, Pharrell, Alicia Keys to Headline Global Citizen Festival Alicia Keys Signs Admin Deal With Universal Music Publishing Group

Global fashion director Carine Roitfeld celebrated the black-tie event with the stars highlighted in the magazine’s latest edition Alek Wek, Shailene Woodley, and Turlington. Awkwafina, Céline Dion, Devon Aoki, Kate Moss, Lakeith Stanfield, and Regina King were also featured as icons.

“There are so many great women associated with this party,” model Nina Adgal told Variety on the red carpet. “I’m just honored to even be around them. They’re so empowering and so strong. It’s inspiring.”

The grand festivities saw the likes of Coco Rocha and Christian Siriano hamming it up for photos with the hotel doorman while a very pregnant Ashley Graham highlighted her growing baby bump in a sheer dress and impressive high heels. Rap sensations Quavo and Saweetie held center court with a VIP table roped off in the middle of the dance floor, before Kehlani and YG joined them for a champagne toast. As Keys sang her heart out to the tune “If I Ain’t Got You,” model Winnie Harlow (clad in a dazzling white cloud-like dress) held hands with designer Zac Posen while they exited the event. Guests sang along as Keys closed out the night with a performance of the anthemic “Empire State of Mind” — her legendary ode to New York City.

CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock