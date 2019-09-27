×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Alexandra Billings on Becoming the First Trans Person in the Cast of ‘Wicked’

By

Senior Designer

Haley's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alexandra Billings Little Shop of Horrors
CREDIT: Nick Agro (@agrograms), courtesy of the Pasadena Playhouse

Alexandra Billings is heading to Oz.

The “Transparent” actress is set to make history as she becomes the first trans women to join the Broadway company of “Wicked,” where she’ll take on the role of Madame Morrible in January. Billings begins performances on Jan. 20, replacing current actress Nancy Opel.

“There’s never been a trans person in this show before,” Billings told Variety. “So all of these kids, and their parents and their grandmothers and their aunts and uncles seeing this show… sometime on the way home, somebody’s going to have to have a conversation. And that’s enormous. Whatever the conversation is, however it turns out, the fact that it’s happening is life changing.”

The LGBTQ+ community has had a big week in the theater, as the announcement of Billing’s casting comes on the heels of trans actress Mj Rodriguez’s opening night in the Pasadena Playhouse production of “Little Shop of Horrors.” Rodriguez made headlines earlier in the year as the first trans actress to play the cis character Audrey in a main stage production, which closes on October 20.

“I was somebody who was always taught that I was specific,” Rodriguez shared after opening night. “They’re not just labeling me as a trans woman who is playing this role. They’re seeing just the actress play this character and deliver like how she should deliver, and just do the work.”

Billings attended the “Little Shop of Horrors” premiere to support Mj and the cast. “We need representation and you know, you have someone like Mj – who’s not only gifted but who also understands the movements and the revolution,” Billings said. “She’s right at the forefront of it. She’s not only entertaining and a great actor, she’s also smart and knows what she’s doing and why she’s doing it.”

More Scene

  • Billy Porter Little Shop of Horrors

    Billy Porter Talks Historic Emmy Win, Mj Rodriguez in 'Little Shop of Horrors'

    It’s been quite a week for “Pose” star Billy Porter. “You know, it’s a whirlwind. I’m trying to breathe, trying to take it all in, you know. It’s a lot coming at me and I feel very blessed,” Porter told Variety on the red carpet Wednesday for the opening night of “Little Shop of Horrors” at Pasadena [...]

  • Alexandra Billings Little Shop of Horrors

    Alexandra Billings on Becoming the First Trans Person in the Cast of 'Wicked'

    Alexandra Billings is heading to Oz. The “Transparent” actress is set to make history as she becomes the first trans women to join the Broadway company of “Wicked,” where she’ll take on the role of Madame Morrible in January. Billings begins performances on Jan. 20, replacing current actress Nancy Opel. “There’s never been a trans [...]

  • Natalie Portman Lucy in the Sky

    Natalie Portman on the Challenges of Wearing a Spacesuit for 'Lucy in the Sky'

    Natalie Portman has a long history with space. She’s been to a galaxy far, far away in “Star Wars,” traveled between worlds for “Thor,” and now she’s playing an astronaut in “Lucy in the Sky.” But first, she had to put on the spacesuit. “It was really complicated. I was shocked at how many people [...]

  • Elizabeth Banks Naomi Scott Ella Balinska

    Elizabeth Banks on Female Filmmakers and Why Directing Wasn't Always Her Goal

    Despite becoming the first female director to receive the 2019 pioneer of the year award from the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, “Charlie’s Angels” helmer Elizabeth Banks told Variety that directing wasn’t necessarily always her goal. “It was something that I dabbled in and something that I did in college and over time, I [...]

  • Democratic Speaker of the House from

    Lizzo, Mark Ruffalo and More Hollywood Reactions to Nancy Pelosi's Call to Impeach Trump

    After Democratic speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump, celebrities took to Twitter. Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry is in response to a phone call President Trump made with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy where President Trump reportedly used his political position to pressure Ukraine into investigating Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad