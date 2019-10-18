ACLU Southern California to Honor Don Cheadle, with Special Appearances by Selena Gomez, Regina Hall

The American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California will honor “Avengers: Endgame” and “Black Monday” star Don Cheadle at the organization’s annual Bill of Rights dinner on Nov. 17 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

Cheadle will be recognized for his activist work as an advocate for racial and gender equality, immigration reform, reproductive and LGBTQ rights and the climate crisis. Singer songwriter Justin Tranter and ACLU Southern California board member Judy Balaban will also be honored at the event.

“At a time when our rights and freedoms are under all-out attack,” ACLU Southern California executive director Hector Villagra said in a statement. “We are proud to pay tribute to our honorees. Their work and dedication inspire us.”

The dinner will feature special appearances from Selena Gomez and Regina Hall (“Little,” “Black Monday”). Emmy-nominated actress and singer Chrissy Metz will also perform.

Additional presenters and special guests will be announced for the annual dinner, which celebrates the ratification of the Bill of Rights by paying tribute to people who strive to fulfill the promise of “liberty and justice for all.” Rita Moreno, Tarana Burke, Alyssa Milano, Eva Longoria, Constance Wu and “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris accepted honors at the 2018 ceremony.

The ACLU of Southern California became ACLU’s the first affiliate in 1923. The organization defends fundamental rights outlined in the United States Constitution such as freedom of speech, due process of the law and the right to privacy.