×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Craft Beer Thrives in the Heart of Napa Wine Country

By
Pat Saperstein

Deputy Editor

Pat's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy Tannery Bend

Napa Valley has long been devoted to the products of the grape, but the region actually played a pivotal role in getting the craft beer revolution off the ground. New Albion Brewing launched the microbrewery trend in adjacent Sonoma County in 1976, inspiring a wave of delicious and potent alternatives to pale industrial beer.

There’s a symbiotic effect between the hops and the vine, since making beer requires the same creative and perfectionist drive as wine. As the saying about thirsty winery workers goes, “It takes a lot of beer to make good wine.”

The hand-crafted beverages co-exist happily at Napa spots including St. Clair Brown and Mad Fritz Brewing. Elaine St. Clair is both the brewmaster and winemaker at St. Clair Brown, an idyllic downtown Napa spot with a large garden patio and greenhouse for beer and wine tastings. Three varieties at a time are kept in rotation, with such selections as Farmhouse Saison, Red IPA or Vienna Pale Ale. Try a flight with snacks plucked from the garden including figs in lavender honey or fresh tomatoes and burrata.

Berkeley-based Fieldwork is right in Napa’s buzzing Oxbow market, so beer flights can be paired with tastings from the food hall’s bounty of gourmet stalls. Fieldwork has an impressive selection of amusingly named IPA variations, but don’t miss the sours, including Monster Jam.

Next to the marketplace, Trade Brewing’s friendly tap room occupies a quaint cottage, with easy-drinking beers that pay homage to manual labor. Mallet is a session IPA, meaning it won’t knock you out with the first pint, while Triple IPA Pile Driver has tropical notes and packs a serious punch.

Co-founded by the owner of popular local restaurant Oenotri, Tannery Bend’s brewery and tasting room is in the historic Tannery Row area of downtown Napa. Try Tannery’s Capps Belgian Dubbel brewed with locally sourced candy cap mushrooms.

Serious rare brew connoisseurs will want to make a beeline for St. Helena’s Mad Fritz Brewing, owned by two winemakers who bring a high level of craftsmanship and experimentation to beers that are served in the area’s finest restaurants including Charter Oak, the French Laundry and Single Thread. Wood engraving-style labels on their large format bottles tell of the inspiration for unusual varieties including The Lion and Other Beasts Grisette Ale. Some varieties are brewed entirely with grains and hops grown in the Napa area.

Beer crawl completists will also want to hit up Stone Brewing, a new outpost of the craft beer giant that brews on the premises in the historic Borreo building overlooking the Napa River and Calistoga’s Napa Valley Brewing Co., the first microbrewery since Prohibition to open in the county.

Popular on Variety

More Scene

  • John Legend LVE Wine

    Celebrities Take Hands-On Approach to Making Fine Wines

    Care to sip champagne backed by Jay Z or 50 Cent? Or mellow out with a fine Chianti from Sting and Trudie Styler? Behind every wine label is an incredibly expensive team effort of surprising proportions. Wine lovers may consider making their own as the ultimate dream; however, few can afford the buy-in. Vineyards are [...]

  • St. Clair Brown, Mad Fritz lead

    Craft Beer Thrives in the Heart of Napa Wine Country

    Napa Valley has long been devoted to the products of the grape, but the region actually played a pivotal role in getting the craft beer revolution off the ground. New Albion Brewing launched the microbrewery trend in adjacent Sonoma County in 1976, inspiring a wave of delicious and potent alternatives to pale industrial beer. There’s [...]

  • Charter Oak Napa Valley Restaurant

    Where to Eat During the Napa Valley Film Festival

    The Napa Valley continues to see some of the most exciting restaurant openings in the country. From Thomas Keller’s foray into Mexican food at La Calenda to celebrity chef Hal Yamashita’s first U.S. outpost, diners will find a bounty of fresh choices up and down the valley — many of them newly opened since last [...]

  • Chrissy TeigenBaby2Baby Gala, Arrivals, 3Labs, Los

    Chrissy Teigen Receives Giving Tree Award at 2019 Baby2Baby Gala

    Chrissy Teigen accepted the “Giving Tree” Award at the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday with a speech chockful of her trademark humor and humility. Upon receiving a standing ovation, Teigen laughingly told the star-studded crowd to sit down, joking that she is more accustomed to receiving an accolade for “Best Titties” at the Spike TV [...]

  • Co-host Rita Moreno performs on stage

    Rita Moreno's Role in New 'West Side Story' Is More Than a Cameo: 'It’s a Real Part'

    During her live show, “An Evening with Rita Moreno,” Saturday night, Rita Moreno told the audience she will have a “real” role in next December’s “West Side Story” remake, which recently wrapped shooting, and that she initially had concerns about the film’s production. “At first, it was interesting when I heard there were rumors that [...]

  • Charlize Theron American Cinematheque

    Seth Rogen, Seth MacFarlane Roast Charlize Theron During Bawdy American Cinematheque Ceremony

    As Charlize Theron accepted the 33rd American Cinematheque honor at the Beverly Hilton on Friday night, the atmosphere more resembled a roast than a reverential evening celebrating the cinematic achievements of an Oscar winner. Presenters like Seth Rogen, Kristen Stewart and Seth MacFarlane shared bawdy jokes and reveals about what it’s really like working with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad