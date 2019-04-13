×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film, Fashion, Formula E Mix at Rome E-Prix Bash

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
PMC Event Rome

Film, fashion and Formula E auto-racing fused during a dinner and celebration of the Rome E-Prix on Thursday at the Palazzo Dama by the Piazza del Popolo in the heart of the Eternal City. 

Guests mingled and sipped cocktails as hors d’oeuvres were passed around in a former home of the Italian nobility with conversation ranging from advances on battery range for the futuristic Formula E cars – following tests on the Rome circuit earlier in the day – to a new green-screen soundstage being built at revamped Cinecittà Studios. Electro swing and deep house tracks pulsated in the background.

Drinks segued into a meal that mixed typical Roman dishes with international fare such as sushi and steamed dumplings and desserts of all sorts. 

The event was co-hosted by Jay Penske, chairman and CEO of PMC (Variety’s parent company) and owner and team principal of the Geox Dragon Formula E Team, who attended with wife Elaine Irwin (pictures below), and Francesco Costa, founder and chairman of advertising and branding agency Spring Studios, and an initial investor in Formula E.

 

Among the other attendees were Sky Italia exec Nicola Maccanico and wife Maria Scoglio (pictured top); RAI Cinema Managing Director Paolo Del Brocco; Geox Dragon Chairman Mario Moretti Polegato and wife Anna Lucia Balzan; Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag; Rolling Stone Italia editor and publisher Luciano Bernardini De Pace (pictured below, center); and Cinecittà marketing and innovation execs Andrea Spagna, with wife Virginia Recchi, and Diego Grammatico.

Related

PMC Event Rome

On Saturday, the Rome E-Prix kicks off the European leg of the races, which so far this season have taken place in Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Chile, Mexico, Hong Kong and mainland China. Forthcoming rounds will be in Paris, Monaco, Berlin and Bern before the season-ending double-header in New York.

The 1.8-mile track, which consists of 21 turns in Rome’s modernist EUR neighborhood, where Julie Taymor’s “Titus” was shot, is one of the longest and most challenging of the season. The race, televised live in 190 countries, will go out on Mediaset in Italy.

 

More Scene

  • PMC Event Rome

    Film, Fashion, Formula E Mix at Rome E-Prix Bash

    Film, fashion and Formula E auto-racing fused during a dinner and celebration of the Rome E-Prix on Thursday at the Palazzo Dama by the Piazza del Popolo in the heart of the Eternal City.  Guests mingled and sipped cocktails as hors d’oeuvres were passed around in a former home of the Italian nobility with conversation [...]

  • Katy Perry, Diane von Furstenberg, Arianna

    Katy Perry and Anita Hill Honored at the DVF Awards

    Katy Perry was among the honorees at the 10th Annual DVF Awards on Thursday night. The singer was recognized for her advocacy work with both UNICEF and the LGBTQ community. “Music has opened the doors for so many opportunities for me,” she said while accepting the inspiration award. “The ability to meet people and champion [...]

  • Chrissy Metz'Breakthrough' Film Premiere, Arrivals, Regency

    Why 'This Is Us' Star Chrissy Metz Could End Up Performing at the Next Oscars

    Chrissy Metz made her live-singing debut on Sunday when she performed “I’m Standing With You” from her new movie “Breakthrough.” Was that just a step on her way to performing at the Oscars? Could be. The song was written by 10-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren. “They said Chrissy had to sing it and I was [...]

  • Bob IgerSimon Weisenthal Gala honoring Bob

    Disney's Bob Iger Blasts Hateful Political Discourse and Social Media: 'We Can Do Better'

    Bob Iger didn’t mince words while being honored Thursday by the Simon Wiesenthal Center. Upon receiving the Humanitarian Award at the organization’s National Tribute Dinner from Jeffrey Katzenberg, the Walt Disney Co. chairman and CEO delivered a scathing critique of social media and the current state of political discourse. “Hate and anger are dragging us [...]

  • David Harbour'Hellboy' special film screening, Arrivals,

    Why David Harbour Just Compared 'Hellboy' to 'Hamlet'

    David Harbour understands if movie-goers don’t realize he’s the star of the new “Hellboy.” “I was kind of stunned. It’s quite a transformation. I didn’t even recognize myself,” the “Stranger Things” star recalls about seeing himself for the first time as the half-demon superhero. “And as the process went on I started to actually fetishize [...]

  • Ryan MurphyArtios Awards, New York, USA

    Ryan Murphy Adapting 'The Prom' Musical for Netflix

    Ryan Murphy continues to be one of the busiest people in the industry. Not only did he just announce he will be adapting the Broadway musical “The Prom” as a movie for Netflix, but he also told Variety that he’s holding fundraisers for presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg. “I’m having a benefit for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad