×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The L Word: Generation Q’s’ Fortune Feimster on How ‘The L Word’ Inspired Her Coming Out

By

Lorraine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fortune Feimster, Jacquelyn Smith
CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

As the iconic “L Word” returned to the small screen in the form of a new spinoff titled “The L Word: Generation Q,” with a premiere celebration at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on Monday night, stand-up comedian and actress Fortune Feimster shared why joining the cast meant more than just a new job. 

“When the show came out originally, I was still in the closet. I remember watching that very first season, and it blew me away,” Feimster told Variety on the red carpet on Monday night. “It wasn’t like I saw it and then I came out of the closet, but it definitely stirred up those feelings of, ‘Oh my god, I see myself represented for the first time.’ I think I came out maybe six months later. So to now, full circle, to be this little part of the show, it’s almost so surreal. I feel like my life has evolved with the show in a weird way.”

Feimster plays Heather in the series spinoff, a version of herself with no boundaries who likes to insert herself into situations she doesn’t need to be in. Feimster proudly shared the red carpet with new cast members Rosanny ZayasJacqueline Toboni and her returning idols Leisha Hailey (Alice), Katherine Moennig (Shane) and Jennifer Beals (Bette), who pointed out that a lot has changed since the original “L Word.”

“When we left off, there was no same-sex marriage. We were just sort of beginning these conversations about identity and then the 10 years following the show, consciousness completely changed within the culture,” Beals explained. “There was a whole new generation that refused to have someone tell them what their gender identity was or what their sexual orientation was. What’s so great about the show is we get to continue these conversations within that context.”

Executive producer Ilene Chaiken also highlighted the importance of having a show that continues the conversation. “The ‘L Word: Generation Q’ will still be [one of] the only television shows that’s about the community of lesbians and our LGBTQ allies,” Chaiken said. 

And “L Word: Generation Q” is doing more than just providing on-screen representation, it’s partnering with the Human Rights Campaign, America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve LGBTQ equality. 

“We partnered with them on the original ‘L Word,'” Chaiken shared. “They are so important to our community. They are out there in the streets doing the work, fighting the fight. We love that we get to support them.” 

“Visibility is very important for a new generation of people to see that LGBTQ people exist … and the law should respect us just as much as [it does] other people,” HRC president Alphonso David told Variety. “So we wanted to support a new iteration of ‘The L Word.’ It is such an iconic show and we think it is going to help change hearts and minds, and help educate people about the importance of visibility. That’s why we’re here.”

Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey, Kate Moennig'The L Word: Generation Q' TV show premiere, Arrivals, Regal Cinemas L.A. LIVE, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Dec 2019
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

More TV

  • Ronan Farrow Gabrielle Union

    Ronan Farrow Weighs in on Gabrielle Union's Departure From 'America's Got Talent,' 'Toxicity at NBC'

    Ronan Farrow, who won a Pulitzer Prize for his investigative reporting into sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, defended Gabrielle Union following her departure from NBCUniversal’s “America’s Got Talent,” during his time as guest co-host on “The View.” “It’s no secret that I’ve done a bunch of reporting on a number of media companies,” Farrow [...]

  • Directors Andrew Mogel, left, and Jarrad

    'The Grinder' Duo to Write Comedy 'Mr. Black' in Development at Fox

    Andrew Mogel and Jarrad Paul are returning to Fox. The pair have signed on as writers of the half-hour single-camera comedy project “Mr. Black,” which was first announced as being in development back in August. Mogel and Paul previously created the Fox comedy series “The Grinder” starring Rob Lowe and Fred Savage, which aired during [...]

  • Wild Karnataka

    ITV Unwraps Pre-ATF Sales Packages in Asia

    ITV Studios Global Entertainment has struck deals covering over 1,000 hours of scripted and non-scripted programming with Asian broadcasters and streamers. The deals were announced on the first day of the Asia Television Forum in Singapore. KBS in Korea acquired India’s “Wild Karnataka,” narrated by the acclaimed broadcaster-naturalist David Attenborough. Discovery Asia acquired rights to [...]

  • Lena Waithe

    TV News Roundup: BET Releases Trailer for Lena Waithe's 'Twenties'

    In today’s TV news roundup, Ali Wong gets two new Netflix comedy specials and BET releases the first look at Lena Waithe’s “Twenties” series.   CASTING Michael Beach (“ER”), Anne-Marie Johnson (“For The People”) and Kellee Stewart (“Guess Who”) have been cast in Ava DuVernay’s romantic anthology series, “Cherish The Day.” They join Xosha Roquemore, Alano Miller [...]

  • Devin Nunes

    Republican Congressman Nunes Files Defamation Lawsuit Against CNN

    Rep. Devin Nunes of California, an outspoken ally of President Donald Trump, filed suit against CNN Tuesday, alleging the cable-news network defamed him when it reported on allegations about the President and his representatives seeking information from Ukraine officials that would raise suspicion about the presidential campaign of Joe Biden. In a rambling lawsuit filed [...]

  • Maggie Carey'The To Do List' film

    Maggie Carey Inks Overall Deal With ABC Studios

    Maggie Carey has signed a multi-year overall deal with ABC Studios. Under the terms of the new deal, Carey will write, produce, and direct drama and comedy projects for the studio across all platforms, including broadcast, cable, and streaming. “Maggie is an incredible talent who has directed some of the funniest, most memorable episodes of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad