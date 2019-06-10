×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tony Awards: Billy Porter’s Jaw-Dropping Commercial Break Performance Wasn’t Planned

By

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All
Billy Porter73rd Annual Tony Awards, Show, Radio City Music Hall, New York, USA - 09 Jun 2019
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

The Tony Awards may be a night of competition, but once their respective afterparties have ended, the cast and crew of every Broadway show end up in the same place: publicity firm DKC/O&M’s party at the Carlyle Hotel. On Sunday night (and well into Monday morning), stars ranging from Laurie Metcalf to Billy Porter put in appearances and settled their differences – occasionally on the dance floor.

“What people don’t see is how wonderfully supportive the shows are of one another,” Timothy Hughes, a member of the “Hadestown” ensemble, told Variety. “After somebody performs, everybody receives a standing ovation, a line of high fives as they go to change their costumes and come back — it’s the most thrilling waiting room I’ve ever been a part of. I think it’s gotta be rare.”

That sense of community didn’t end with the telecast — as Hughes noted, the celebration at the Carlyle had enabled some unusual alliances. “Out of the context of the Tonys, I don’t know if I’d be able to have these conversations.”

Related

Asked what viewers at home had missed, “The Prom” star Brooks Ashmanskas had an immediate answer: “Billy Porter! The first person I met in New York. He was marvelous. He sang ‘Everything’s Coming Up Roses.’ He had his heels on; he looked beautiful. The highlight of the evening, I thought.”

Porter’s performance came as part of an off-camera bit orchestrated by host James Corden, who had members of the audience sing karaoke during commercial breaks. (Ashmanskas himself, however, never does so. “It’s what I do for a living,” he pointed out wryly. “You don’t ask stenographers to type at the bar, do you?”)

Porter himself had no idea his performance would make such an impression. In fact, he didn’t know he would sing at all until he was on stage. “Everybody is like, ‘That had to be planned,’ but I didn’t know what that bitch was gonna ask me to do!” the “Pose” star joked of Corden. “I’m crossing the stage to do my little thing, and Corden is like, ‘I need you to do karaoke!’ I’m like, ‘Okay, what does that mean?’ Lucy Liu’s trying to airdrop me some pictures. Here she comes. Here Corden comes. He has the book. I’m like, ‘Oh, you mean for real!’”

Porter paused, gesturing pointedly to his glasses. “These are not readers — they’re distance — so I’m like, ‘I literally can’t see what’s on it.’ So, I just go, okay, the first on the list: ‘Everything’s Coming Up Roses.’ He starts playing. Wrong key. I know the song, and I know if we try to play in the key he’s playing in, we busted. So, I ask for a change of key, we sing it, and all I’m thinking about is time: is the commercial over? But I look over at Corden and he wants the whole song – what’s a b—h supposed to do? I was called upon!”

Darren Criss agreed that the impromptu, off-camera performances were the best part of the ceremony. “If there’s anything I like to pride myself on, it’s knowing when to shut the f— up and sit the f— out,” he said, laughing. “I was with Anthony Ramos, and he picked a song from ‘In the Heights’; Anthony has done ‘In the Heights’ and is about to star in the feature film version, so if he’s gonna pick a song from that, I’m gonna sit the f— down! That was knowing my place. But I would’ve loved to have sung a song tonight.”

He, too, singled out Porter’s performance as a high point. “The best, obviously, was Billy Porter doing ‘Everything’s Coming Up Roses,’” he told Variety. “There’s no other show where the host can accost the audience and the audience can blow your mind. Billy Porter taking the stage and blowing everyone’s minds was not planned. Only the Tonys. Only on Broadway. Only with theater people.”

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More Legit

  • Billy Porter73rd Annual Tony Awards, Show,

    Tony Awards: Billy Porter's Jaw-Dropping Commercial Break Performance Wasn't Planned

    The Tony Awards may be a night of competition, but once their respective afterparties have ended, the cast and crew of every Broadway show end up in the same place: publicity firm DKC/O&M’s party at the Carlyle Hotel. On Sunday night (and well into Monday morning), stars ranging from Laurie Metcalf to Billy Porter put [...]

  • Christopher Jackson, Anthony Ramos and James

    Tony Awards: What You Didn't See on TV

    The Tony Awards celebrated the best of Broadway during a ceremony that was packed with music, dance and celebrations of the theater world’s diversity with calls for even more diversity, too. But there was a lot going on that the cameras didn’t catch before, during and after the big show. Here are some of the [...]

  • Tony Awards 2019: Snubs and Surprises

    Tony Awards: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    The biggest surprise at this year’s Tony Awards was that there weren’t any surprises. Whereas last year threw some curveballs our way, this year the final tally matched up precisely with the predictions made by Variety (and a lot of other outlets, too). That gave everyone on Broadway plenty to celebrate, from the first win [...]

  • Bryan Cranston Blasts Trump: 'Media Is

    Bryan Cranston Calls Out Trump at Tony Awards: 'Media Is Not the Enemy'

    Bryan Cranston took a moment to get political during Sunday night’s Tony Awards, blasting the president’s stance on the state of journalism. “The media is not the enemy of the people. Demagoguery is the enemy of the people,” Cranston said, referencing Donald Trump’s frequent tweets about “fake news” and “corrupt media.” Cranston, who won a [...]

  • rachel-chavkin-tonys

    Tony Winner Rachel Chavkin Says Broadway Needs More Women Directors

    “Hadestown” director Rachel Chavkin, who won her first Tony Award on Sunday night, used her acceptance speech to make a call for greater diversity and representation on Broadway. “I wish I wasn’t the only woman directing a musical on Broadway this season. There are so many women who are ready to go,” Chavkin said on [...]

  • Hadestown review

    Tony Awards: 'Hadestown,' 'The Ferryman' Earn Top Honors in Politically Charged Show

    “Hadestown,” a musical reimagining of the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, was the big winner at the 73rd Tony Awards on Sunday, earning a leading eight awards, including a prize as the year’s best musical. It was followed by “The Ferryman,” a crackling thriller about a family man struggling to escape from his violent [...]

  • Hadestown Broadway

    Tony Awards: Full List of Winners

    Mythical Greek tuner “Hadestown” led the way at the 73rd annual Tony awards winning a total of eight prizes, including best musical. The night’s other big winner, IRA thriller “The Ferryman,” picked up top honors for best play and best director for Sam Mendes. On the acting side, comic legend Elaine May received her first-ever [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad