Kristen Stewart, Seth Rogen to Present American Cinematheque Award to Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron‘s American Cinematheque tribute is shaping up to be quite a star-studded evening.

Theron and “Snow White and the Hunstman” co-star Kristen Stewart will reunite at the American Cinematheque benefit gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Nov. 8.

The Cinematheque announced that Seth MacFarlane, Patton Oswalt, David Oyelowo, Jason Reitman and “Bombshell” director Jay Roach will also pay tribute on stage. Seth Rogen — who shared the screen with the Oscar winner in the romantic comedy “Long Shot” earlier this year — will present the award to Theron.

Theron currently appears in “The Addams Family” animated film, voicing Morticia Addams, and stars as Megyn Kelly in the upcoming drama “Bombshell” — a performance which has landed her solidly in position for a third Best Actress nomination. Theron’s “Bombshell” co-stars Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman will be included in the show via pre-taped messages.

AMC Chief Executive Officer and President Adam Aron will accept the fifth annual Sid Grauman Award on behalf of AMC Theaters, presented by Hill Valley Producer Walter Parkes.

The American Cinematheque Award is sponsored by Grow @ Annenberg, the philanthropic initiative led by the Annenberg Foundation’s Gregory Annenberg Weingarten.

CREDIT: Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock