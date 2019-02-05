‘Green Book’ Takes Top Prize at AARP’s Movies For Grownups Awards

Granted, youth has certainly not lost its cachet in Hollywood, but at AARP’s 18th annual Movies for Grownups Awards, more seasoned actors were the toast of the evening. (Or as host Martin Short referred to the event: “The Olden Globes.”) The intimate ceremony, which was taped last night at the Beverly Wilshire and will air on PBS’ “Great Performances” on Feb. 15, featured an array of stars from the past year’s most acclaimed films.

Richard E. Grant, who is Oscar-nominated for “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” reflected on some of his personal favorites. “I know that Olivia Colman is over 40 and Rachel Weisz is over 40,” he told Variety, referring to the Oscar-nominated stars of “The Favourite.” “There’s Viggo Mortensen [from “Green Book”] — he is, too. So there’s a fair number of people who are not in their early 20s and it’s to be celebrated.”

Added “Blackkklansman’s” Topher Grace: “I know that ‘Movies For Grown Ups’ is kind of like a fun title, but it’s actually what we need right now. We’re living in a really chaotic world and sometimes a great filmmaker like Spike Lee can help us to make sense of it.” (It’s worth noting that Grace won’t actually be eligible for AARP membership for another decade, but still he joked: “I turned 40 this year. I’m getting there!”)

In fact, Glenn Close, who is Oscar-nominated for “The Wife,” thinks that Hollywood is making more mature movies than ever. “I do,” she told Variety. “It seems to me at the gatherings that I’ve been at first of all that there is real diversity: Age diveristy, ethnic diversity, more women. Whenever you open things up like that, you’re bound to get better stories—seriously moving and important moviemaking.”

But why has Hollywood traditionally targeted a younger demo? “Well, I think, the studios became just numbers on a spreadsheet instead of having some passionate person at the head of the studios,” Close said. “They started making money for that demographic and once you start making that kind of money, that’s what you keep trying to do. So it becomes kind of formulaic. Movies for grownups can’t be put in any kind of formula.”

Veteran actress Jane Seymour agreed that there has been a significant rise in movies for mature audiences. “I think they’re making more,” she told Variety. “I’m certainly no expert but now with the streaming channels, more interesting and different material is happening. And since the Baby Boomers are not going out and they’re streaming their content, they need to be fed with material they might want to watch.”

Just don’t use the phrase “age diversity” around her. “Oh, let’s not get too politically correct,” Seymour said. “When you’re older, you’re older, OK? Let’s just face it.”

The complete list of winners is below:

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups

“Green Book”

Best Actress

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Best Actor

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

Best Supporting Actress

Judi Dench, “All Is True”

Best Supporting Actor

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Best Director

Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”

Best Screenwriter

Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Best Ensemble

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

Best Grownup Love Story

“What They Had”

Best Intergenerational Film

“Mary Poppins Returns”

Best Time Capsule

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

Best Documentary

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

Best Foreign Film

“Roma” (Mexico)

Career Achievement Award

Shirley MacLaine