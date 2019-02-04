Grammys 2019: The Ultimate Party Guide

Let the music play, indeed.

The Grammys are just days away and dozens of parties are happening every night this week leading up to the big day, Sunday, Feb. 10. And the partying continues with several bashes following the ceremony.

Here is Variety’s ultimate party guide for Grammys 2019…

Monday, Feb 4

Grammy Celebration of Women and Music

Grammy Museum, 1-3:30 p.m.

#NextGen Grammy Week Showcase

Hosted by Karen Civil

Soho House, 7 p.m

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Variety & Louis XIII Celebrate LVRN and Interscope Artist 6lack

Chateau Marmont, 7 p.m.

An Evening With Kacey Musgraves

Grammy Museum, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

BMG at No Name

Performances by Margo Price and Gashi

No Name, 7 p.m.

Music of Waikiki

Grammy Museum, 8 p.m.

Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing Grammy Week Celebration

Honoring Willie Nelson

The Village Studios

Los Angeles Confidential Music Issue Party

Hosted by cover star G-Eazy; music by DJ Politik

Doheny Room, 8-10 p.m., after party 10 p.m.-midnight

Thursday, Feb. 7

Grammys on Lox Brunch

Hosted by Downtown Music Publishing boss Justin Kalifowitz

Palihouse West Hollywood, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Milk & Honey/Splice/Sire Party

The House on Sunset, 3-7 p.m.

Citi Sound Vault: Pink

Hollywood Palladium, 9 p.m.

Warner Music Group Party

Performances by Nipsey Hussle and Dua Lipa

Nomad Hotel, 7 p.m.

Ole/Jingle Punks Music Party

Performance by Jose Feliciano

Sunset Marquis, 6 p.m.

Mastercard’s Sensory Lab Party

Mastercard CMO Raja Rajamannar hosts with Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda; performance by Superduperkyle and a deejay set by Mick; preview of Mastercard collaboration curated by Joefreshgoods, Superduperkyle, and Complex

Fred Segal on Sunset, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Spotify Best New Artist 2019 Party

Performance by this year’s new artist nominees, including Bebe Rexha, Dua Lipa, Chloe x Halle, H.E.R., Jorja Smith, and Margo Price as well as sets by DJ D-Nice

The Hammer Museum, 6:30 p.m.

D’USSE Re-Mixer

Co-hosted by 9th Wonder, sounds by DJ Millie and Olivia Dope

Beauty & Essex, 7-10 p.m.

Delta Air Lines’ 2019 Grammy Party

Performance by Ella Mai

Mondrian Hotel, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 8

Entertainment Law Initiative Event & Scholarship Presentation

LaPolt Law’s Dina LaPolt receives the 2019 Entertainment Law Initiative Service Award

Fairmont Hotel, Santa Monica, 11 a.m.

Fem the Future Brunch

Hosted by Janelle Monáe and Instagram

Ysabel, 12 p.m.

Zedd Master Class

Interscope Records, 1:30 p.m.

First Access Entertainment Pre-Grammy High Tea

San Vicente Bungalows, 2-5 p.m.

MusiCares Person of the Year: Dolly Parton

Performances by Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Shawn Mendes, Pink, Linda Perry, Leon Bridges, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, and more

Los Angeles Convention Center, 8 p.m.

Def Jam Party

Catch LA, 8 p.m.

Friends N’ Family

Music by Samantha Ronson, Elderbrook, Elohim, Sofi Tukker, Mike Spinella, and more

Quixote Studios West Hollywood, 9 p.m.

Citi Sound Vault: Muse

Hollywood Palladium, 9:30 p.m.

Empire Party

Performances by PJ Morton, CoastCity, Major, MAJOR., !llmind, and more

Clifton’s, 8 p.m.

Interscope Event

Microsoft Space, Culver City, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 9

Family Tree Entertainment’s Music Managers Pre-Grammy Brunch

Honoring Michael Mauldin, Chaka Zulu, Jeff Dixon and Andy Tadic; Official launch of the Black Entertainment Managers & Agents Association (BEMAA)

LP – Rooftop, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Music Is Universal Artist Showcase

Hosted by Lucian Grainge, performances by top Universal Music Group artists

The Row, 12 p.m.

Pre-Grammy Gala

Hosted by the Recording Academy and Clive Davis; Clarence Avant receives the 2019 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons award

Beverly Hilton, 7 p.m.

Primary Wave Entertainment Party

The London Hotel, 7 p.m.

Interscope Showcase

Soho House, 7 p.m.

Americana Association Pre-Grammy Salute to John Prine

The Troubadour, 8 p.m.

CAA’s “The Night Before Until the Morning Of…” Grammy Party

Beauty & Essex, Avenue and Luchini, 9 p.m.

The Wammys

Dirty Laundry, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 10

Steven Tyler Grammy Viewing Party

Aerosmith performs; hosted by Jane Lynch and benefits Janie’s Fund

Raleigh Studios, 3:30 p.m.

Concord Music After Party

The Palm Downtown, 7 p.m.

Mack Avenue’s 2019 Awards After Party

Performances by Jesse Palter, Connie Han, Veronica Swift

The Globe Theater, 8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Universal Music Group After Party

The Row, 8:30 p.m.

Citi Sound Vault: Chris Stapleton

Hollywood Palladium, 10 p.m.

Republic Records After-Party

Spring Place, 10:30 p.m.