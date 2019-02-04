×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Grammys 2019: The Ultimate Party Guide

By

Senior Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cardi BWarner Music Pre-Grammy Party, Inside, New York, USA - 25 Jan 2018
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Let the music play, indeed.

The Grammys are just days away and dozens of parties are happening every night this week leading up to the big day, Sunday, Feb. 10. And the partying continues with several bashes following the ceremony.

Here is Variety’s ultimate party guide for Grammys 2019

Monday, Feb 4
Grammy Celebration of Women and Music
Grammy Museum, 1-3:30 p.m.

#NextGen Grammy Week Showcase
Hosted by Karen Civil
Soho House, 7 p.m

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Variety & Louis XIII Celebrate LVRN and Interscope Artist 6lack
Chateau Marmont, 7 p.m.

An Evening With Kacey Musgraves
Grammy Museum, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

BMG at No Name
Performances by Margo Price and Gashi
No Name, 7 p.m.

Music of Waikiki
Grammy Museum, 8 p.m.

Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing Grammy Week Celebration
Honoring Willie Nelson
The Village Studios

Los Angeles Confidential Music Issue Party
Hosted by cover star G-Eazy; music by DJ Politik
Doheny Room, 8-10 p.m., after party 10 p.m.-midnight

Thursday, Feb. 7

Grammys on Lox Brunch
Hosted by Downtown Music Publishing boss Justin Kalifowitz
Palihouse West Hollywood, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Milk & Honey/Splice/Sire Party
The House on Sunset, 3-7 p.m.

Citi Sound Vault: Pink
Hollywood Palladium, 9 p.m.

Warner Music Group Party
Performances by Nipsey Hussle and Dua Lipa
Nomad Hotel, 7 p.m.

Ole/Jingle Punks Music Party
Performance by Jose Feliciano
Sunset Marquis, 6 p.m.

Mastercard’s Sensory Lab Party
Mastercard CMO Raja Rajamannar hosts with Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda; performance by Superduperkyle and a deejay set by Mick; preview of Mastercard collaboration curated by Joefreshgoods, Superduperkyle, and Complex
Fred Segal on Sunset, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Spotify Best New Artist 2019 Party
Performance by this year’s new artist nominees, including Bebe Rexha, Dua Lipa, Chloe x Halle, H.E.R., Jorja Smith, and Margo Price as well as sets by DJ D-Nice
The Hammer Museum, 6:30 p.m.

D’USSE Re-Mixer
Co-hosted by 9th Wonder, sounds by DJ Millie and Olivia Dope
Beauty & Essex, 7-10 p.m.

Delta Air Lines’ 2019 Grammy Party
Performance by Ella Mai
Mondrian Hotel, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Jennifer HudsonPre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Presented by Clive Davis and The Recording Academy, Arrivals, New York, USA - 27 Jan 2018
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Friday, Feb. 8

Entertainment Law Initiative Event & Scholarship Presentation
LaPolt Law’s Dina LaPolt receives the 2019 Entertainment Law Initiative Service Award
Fairmont Hotel, Santa Monica, 11 a.m.

Fem the Future Brunch
Hosted by Janelle Monáe and Instagram
Ysabel, 12 p.m.

Zedd Master Class
Interscope Records, 1:30 p.m.

First Access Entertainment Pre-Grammy High Tea
San Vicente Bungalows, 2-5 p.m.

MusiCares Person of the Year: Dolly Parton
Performances by Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Shawn Mendes, Pink, Linda Perry, Leon Bridges, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, and more
Los Angeles Convention Center, 8 p.m.

Def Jam Party
Catch LA, 8 p.m.

Friends N’ Family
Music by Samantha Ronson, Elderbrook, Elohim, Sofi Tukker, Mike Spinella, and more
Quixote Studios West Hollywood, 9 p.m.

Citi Sound Vault: Muse
Hollywood Palladium, 9:30 p.m.

Empire Party
Performances by PJ Morton, CoastCity, Major, MAJOR., !llmind, and more
Clifton’s, 8 p.m.

Interscope Event
Microsoft Space, Culver City, 10:30 p.m.

Janelle MonaeWarner Music Pre-Grammy Party, Inside, New York, USA - 25 Jan 2018
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Saturday, Feb. 9

Family Tree Entertainment’s Music Managers Pre-Grammy Brunch
Honoring Michael Mauldin, Chaka Zulu, Jeff Dixon and Andy Tadic; Official launch of the Black Entertainment Managers & Agents Association (BEMAA)
LP – Rooftop, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Music Is Universal Artist Showcase
Hosted by Lucian Grainge, performances by top Universal Music Group artists
The Row, 12 p.m.

Pre-Grammy Gala
Hosted by the Recording Academy and Clive Davis; Clarence Avant receives the 2019 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons award
Beverly Hilton, 7 p.m.

Primary Wave Entertainment Party
The London Hotel, 7 p.m.

Interscope Showcase
Soho House, 7 p.m.

Americana Association Pre-Grammy Salute to John Prine
The Troubadour, 8 p.m.

CAA’s “The Night Before Until the Morning Of…” Grammy Party
Beauty & Essex, Avenue and Luchini, 9 p.m.

The Wammys
Dirty Laundry, 9 p.m.

Troye SivanDelta Airlines Pre-Grammy Party, Arrivals, New York, USA - 25 Jan 2018 2018 Delta Air Lines Grammy Weekend Celebration
CREDIT: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Sunday, Feb. 10

Steven Tyler Grammy Viewing Party
Aerosmith performs; hosted by Jane Lynch and benefits Janie’s Fund
Raleigh Studios, 3:30 p.m.

Concord Music After Party
The Palm Downtown, 7 p.m.

Mack Avenue’s 2019 Awards After Party
Performances by Jesse Palter, Connie Han, Veronica Swift
The Globe Theater, 8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Universal Music Group After Party
The Row, 8:30 p.m.

Citi Sound Vault: Chris Stapleton
Hollywood Palladium, 10 p.m.

Republic Records After-Party
Spring Place, 10:30 p.m.

Popular on Variety

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

More Scene

  • Cardi BWarner Music Pre-Grammy Party, Inside,

    Grammys 2019: The Ultimate Party Guide

    Let the music play, indeed. The Grammys are just days away and dozens of parties are happening every night this week leading up to the big day, Sunday, Feb. 10. And the partying continues with several bashes following the ceremony. Here is Variety’s ultimate party guide for Grammys 2019… Monday, Feb 4Grammy Celebration of Women [...]

  • Chris Pratt'The Lego Movie 2: The

    Chris Pratt Promises There Will Be a 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

    Chris Pratt braved the rainy Los Angeles skies Saturday to attend the “Lego Movie 2” premiere, where he assured fans that they will get a third “Guardians of the Galaxy” film. When Variety‘s Marc Malkin asked if a third film could be made without James Gunn, Pratt said, “I promise there’ll be a third movie, [...]

  • Stan Lee arrives at the Los

    Stan Lee Remembered at Hollywood Tribute: His 'Greatest Creation Was Himself'

    Stan Lee may not have had the power of immortality, but his legacy and impact on pop culture will surely live on forever. Longtime friend and filmmaker Kevin Smith hosted “Excelsior! A Celebration of the Amazing, Fantastic, Incredible & Uncanny Life of Stan Lee” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday night. Lee, [...]

  • Final Draft Awards 2019 - Callie

    Final Draft Awards: Callie Khouri Responds to Jussie Smollett Attack

    Callie Khouri shifted the attention off herself Tuesday night and on to the assault and hospitalization of “Empire” star Jussie Smollett in Chicago earlier that day. Khouri, the Oscar-winning writer of “Thelma & Louise” and the creator of the series “Nashville,” made her remarks at the Paramount Theatre in Hollywood during her induction into the [...]

  • Taraji P. Henson'What Men Want' film

    Why Taraji P. Henson Is the 'Comedy Love Baby of Carol Burnett and Will Smith'

    Taraji P. Henson not only stars in the movie “What Men Want,” but she says she does indeed know what men want. “The same things women want,” Henson told Variety at the movie’s premiere on Monday night in Los Angeles. “Especially in a relationship. They want peace, quiet, they want food, they want unconditional love, [...]

  • Jake Gyllenhaal'Velvet Buzzsaw' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Velvet Buzzsaw' Embraces 'Fluid Sexuality,' Says Director Dan Gilroy

    Monday night’s Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “Velvet Buzzsaw” at Hollywood’s Egyptian Theatre must have seemed like deja vu to the film’s cast, since they had attended the Sundance premiere in Park City, Utah, just the night before. “I am so f—ing tired — I want to die right now,” Rene Russo told Variety. Russo [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad