Grammys 2019: The Ultimate Party Guide

Let the music play, indeed.
The Grammys are just days away and dozens of parties are happening every night this week leading up to the big day, Sunday, Feb. 10. And the partying continues with several bashes following the ceremony.
Here is Variety’s ultimate party guide for Grammys 2019…
Monday, Feb 4
Grammy Celebration of Women and Music
Grammy Museum, 1-3:30 p.m.
#NextGen Grammy Week Showcase
Hosted by Karen Civil
Soho House, 7 p.m
Tuesday, Feb. 5
Variety & Louis XIII Celebrate LVRN and Interscope Artist 6lack
Chateau Marmont, 7 p.m.
An Evening With Kacey Musgraves
Grammy Museum, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
BMG at No Name
Performances by Margo Price and Gashi
No Name, 7 p.m.
Music of Waikiki
Grammy Museum, 8 p.m.
Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing Grammy Week Celebration
Honoring Willie Nelson
The Village Studios
Los Angeles Confidential Music Issue Party
Hosted by cover star G-Eazy; music by DJ Politik
Doheny Room, 8-10 p.m., after party 10 p.m.-midnight
Thursday, Feb. 7
Grammys on Lox Brunch
Hosted by Downtown Music Publishing boss Justin Kalifowitz
Palihouse West Hollywood, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Milk & Honey/Splice/Sire Party
The House on Sunset, 3-7 p.m.
Citi Sound Vault: Pink
Hollywood Palladium, 9 p.m.
Warner Music Group Party
Performances by Nipsey Hussle and Dua Lipa
Nomad Hotel, 7 p.m.
Ole/Jingle Punks Music Party
Performance by Jose Feliciano
Sunset Marquis, 6 p.m.
Mastercard’s Sensory Lab Party
Mastercard CMO Raja Rajamannar hosts with Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda; performance by Superduperkyle and a deejay set by Mick; preview of Mastercard collaboration curated by Joefreshgoods, Superduperkyle, and Complex
Fred Segal on Sunset, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Spotify Best New Artist 2019 Party
Performance by this year’s new artist nominees, including Bebe Rexha, Dua Lipa, Chloe x Halle, H.E.R., Jorja Smith, and Margo Price as well as sets by DJ D-Nice
The Hammer Museum, 6:30 p.m.
D’USSE Re-Mixer
Co-hosted by 9th Wonder, sounds by DJ Millie and Olivia Dope
Beauty & Essex, 7-10 p.m.
Delta Air Lines’ 2019 Grammy Party
Performance by Ella Mai
Mondrian Hotel, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 8
Entertainment Law Initiative Event & Scholarship Presentation
LaPolt Law’s Dina LaPolt receives the 2019 Entertainment Law Initiative Service Award
Fairmont Hotel, Santa Monica, 11 a.m.
Fem the Future Brunch
Hosted by Janelle Monáe and Instagram
Ysabel, 12 p.m.
Zedd Master Class
Interscope Records, 1:30 p.m.
First Access Entertainment Pre-Grammy High Tea
San Vicente Bungalows, 2-5 p.m.
MusiCares Person of the Year: Dolly Parton
Performances by Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Shawn Mendes, Pink, Linda Perry, Leon Bridges, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, and more
Los Angeles Convention Center, 8 p.m.
Def Jam Party
Catch LA, 8 p.m.
Friends N’ Family
Music by Samantha Ronson, Elderbrook, Elohim, Sofi Tukker, Mike Spinella, and more
Quixote Studios West Hollywood, 9 p.m.
Citi Sound Vault: Muse
Hollywood Palladium, 9:30 p.m.
Empire Party
Performances by PJ Morton, CoastCity, Major, MAJOR., !llmind, and more
Clifton’s, 8 p.m.
Interscope Event
Microsoft Space, Culver City, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 9
Family Tree Entertainment’s Music Managers Pre-Grammy Brunch
Honoring Michael Mauldin, Chaka Zulu, Jeff Dixon and Andy Tadic; Official launch of the Black Entertainment Managers & Agents Association (BEMAA)
LP – Rooftop, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Music Is Universal Artist Showcase
Hosted by Lucian Grainge, performances by top Universal Music Group artists
The Row, 12 p.m.
Pre-Grammy Gala
Hosted by the Recording Academy and Clive Davis; Clarence Avant receives the 2019 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons award
Beverly Hilton, 7 p.m.
Primary Wave Entertainment Party
The London Hotel, 7 p.m.
Interscope Showcase
Soho House, 7 p.m.
Americana Association Pre-Grammy Salute to John Prine
The Troubadour, 8 p.m.
CAA’s “The Night Before Until the Morning Of…” Grammy Party
Beauty & Essex, Avenue and Luchini, 9 p.m.
The Wammys
Dirty Laundry, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 10
Steven Tyler Grammy Viewing Party
Aerosmith performs; hosted by Jane Lynch and benefits Janie’s Fund
Raleigh Studios, 3:30 p.m.
Concord Music After Party
The Palm Downtown, 7 p.m.
Mack Avenue’s 2019 Awards After Party
Performances by Jesse Palter, Connie Han, Veronica Swift
The Globe Theater, 8 p.m.-11 p.m.
Universal Music Group After Party
The Row, 8:30 p.m.
Citi Sound Vault: Chris Stapleton
Hollywood Palladium, 10 p.m.
Republic Records After-Party
Spring Place, 10:30 p.m.