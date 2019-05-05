×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Madonna Talks Advocacy and the Need for Love at GLAAD Media Awards New York

By

Staff Writer

Mackenzie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Madonna accepts the advocate for change award at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown, in New York30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, New York, USA - 04 May 2019
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Sh

Visibility, advocacy, and hope were the big themes Saturday at the 30th annual GLAAD awards, which saw the largest attendance that the ceremony has ever seen with more than 1,300 guests.

Madonna was honored with the Advocate for Change Award. She started by saying that 2019 is a “monumental year,” remembering the Stonewall riots which happened 50 years ago and sparked a revolutionary “outcry.”

“Why have I always had a want for change? It’s a hard question to answer,” she said. “It’s like trying to explain the importance of breathing, or the need to love.”

She talked about feeling like an outsider until she met her ballet teacher, Christoper Flynn, who died of AIDS in 1990. This mentor helped her get to New York, where she blossomed and found acceptance within the LGBTQ community. When the community’s artistry was clouded by the onslaught of the AIDS epidemic, she saw it as an opportunity for advocacy.

Related

“It made me feel sad, it made me feel sick, it made me want to kick everybody’s ass,” she said.

“To quote a song from my new record, life is a circle, death and loss brought a new life, brought me to life, brought me to love,” she said. “And so we are back to the beginning of my speech, the importance of love. Because as soon as you understand what it means to love, you understand what it takes to become a human being. And it is every human being’s duty to fight, to advocate, to do whatever we can and whatever it takes.”

This type of outreach and outpouring of love could be seen throughout the event as guests embraced and talked about how visibility and breaking glass ceilings has been an uphill battle, but from it has sparked hope.

The creators of the show “Pose” have broken such boundaries with the largest cast of trans actors on scripted television telling the story of ballroom dance in the 1980s. The show won the GLAAD award for outstanding drama series. When asked about the show’s impact, writer and producer Our Lady J said that it has been an opportunity to prove disbelievers wrong.

“It’s been incredible to watch Hollywood embrace us,” she said. “There’s been a lot of pressure, but it’s also a great responsibility. I feel like the trans community can prove to Hollywood that we can make art that people can tune into because for so many years people were saying that the talent wasn’t there, which we knew wasn’t true.”

In terms of how far our nation’s media has come and still how far we have to go, actresses Alexandra Billings (“Transparent”, “How to Get Away With Murder”) and Trace Lysette (“Transparent”) are hopeful and excited about the new material that the television world has in store for the LGBTQ community.

“I’m really excited for the projects that are coming next and I think it’s a new day. I hope it gets better, we obviously have a long way to go,” Lysette said. “We definitely have seen the changes over the past few years.”

As for Pete Buttgieg, the first openly gay presidential candidate of a major party, Billings described him as “adorable.” She gushed over his demeanor, saying that he has new ideas, understands relationships, and fosters a “human sensibility.”

Surprise presenter Chelsea Clinton also expressed hope during her speech at the awards ceremony.

“This is not a country that I want my children to grow up in,” said Clinton. “Yet, I have hope. We have a record number of women running for office, as well as the first openly gay candidate.”

As the attendees dined and drank under blue light, they honored the work that still has to be done, but remained hopeful for the future.

“We have a lot more visibility in the LGBTQ community which has been a lot of our work at GLAAD, but we continue to need that visibility because now is a more important time than ever that we have these events,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “We’re out there, we’re loud and we’re proud, and we’re bringing allies in all marginalized communities.”

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Politics

  • Madonna accepts the advocate for change

    Madonna Talks Advocacy and the Need for Love at GLAAD Media Awards New York

    Visibility, advocacy, and hope were the big themes Saturday at the 30th annual GLAAD awards, which saw the largest attendance that the ceremony has ever seen with more than 1,300 guests. Madonna was honored with the Advocate for Change Award. She started by saying that 2019 is a “monumental year,” remembering the Stonewall riots which [...]

  • Kevin CostnerKevin Costner, who stars in

    Kevin Costner Blasts American Politics: 'Shame on Us'

    Kevin Costner is not happy with what’s happening — or not happening, that is — in Washington, D.C. “The political landscape is unrecognizable to me, and shame on us for being in that spot,” the Oscar winner says. “That could change overnight, not because of a vote, but because people say, ‘I want to try [...]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Calls Facebook's Ban of Far-Right Agitators 'Censorship'

    In an apparent response to Facebook’s banning of far-right agitators, President Trump vowed on Twitter Friday afternoon to closely monitor the situation, calling it censorship. “I am continuing to monitor the censorship of American citizens on social media platforms,” he tweeted without naming Facebook by name. “This is the United States of America — and [...]

  • Pete Buttigieg

    Pete Buttigieg's L.A. Fundraising Swing in June Draws Industry Entrepreneurs

    Pete Buttigieg will be in Los Angeles on May 9 for a fundraising swing and his campaign is already lining up other events for another visit in June. He’s headlining a fundraiser on the afternoon of June 19 at the Hancock Park home of Mike Rose and Ruben Rodriguez, who sold Ease Entertainment Services in [...]

  • Steve Cohen ChickenBarr

    Congressman Steve Cohen Mocks A.G. 'Chicken' Barr by Eating KFC at Hearing

    Attorney General William Barr skipped out on the House Judiciary hearings Thursday, but in his stead was a ceramic chicken and bucket of KFC fried chicken courtesy of Tennessee congressman Steve Cohen. Cohen dubbed the Attorney General “ChickenBarr” for failing to appear for the second day of testimony regarding the Mueller report. Barr did, however, [...]

  • Bill Clinton Appreciation on Chelsea Clinton

    Bill and Chelsea Clinton Launch Podcast About Their Foundation

    President Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton are jumping on the podcasting bandwagon. The former U.S. president and his daughter, who is vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, launched a new podcast, “Why Am I Telling You This?” The series will feature conversations with President Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Clinton Foundation staff, partners and special guests — [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad