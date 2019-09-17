Emmys 2019: The Ultimate Party Guide

The 71st annual Emmy Awards may be going hostless this year, but that doesn’t mean the big night will be any less of a celebration. For all the details on the biggest bashes happening this week and throughout the weekend, check out Variety‘s Ultimate Emmys Party Guide below.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Variety’s Showrunners Dinner

Eveleigh, 7:30 p.m

Norman Lear accepts Variety’s inaugural Creative Conscience Award in the field of television.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Directors Nominee Reception

Directors Guild of America, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Confidential Emmys Celebration

Kimpton Everly Hotel, 6:30 p.m.

Publisher Chris Gialanella and editor-in-chief Spencer Beck celebrate cover star Linda Cardellini.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Doris Bergman’s Tenth Annual Luxury Lounge & Party

Fig & Olive, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Producers Nominee Reception

1 Hotel West Hollywood, 7 p.m.

Audi Celebrates the 71st Emmys

Sunset Tower Hotel, 7:30 p.m.

The Audi e-tron SUV will be on display for guests including Milo Ventimiglia, Elizabeth Banks, Laura Dern, Brett Gilman and Tinashe.

CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutters

Friday, Sept. 20

Performers Nominees Event

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

AMC Networks Emmy Brunch

Cecconi’s, 12 – 2 p.m.

WanderLuxxe Diversity Honoree Luncheon

Craig’s, 12 – 3 p.m.

The second annual event honors Niecy Nash and Kris Bowers.

Television Humanitarian Awards

Ocean Prime, 12:30 p.m.

The Creative Coalition honors Patricia Arquette, Henry Winkler, Anthony Carrigan, Terry Crews, Bethenny Frankel and Andrea Navedo. Hosted by Jeffrey Ross.

BAFTA Los Angeles + BBC America TV Party

Beverly Hilton, 2 p.m.

Expected guests include Alfie Allen, Michael Angarano, Gwendoline Christie, Emilia Clarke, Patricia Clarkson, Jodie Comer, Laverne Cox, Joey King, Natasha Lyonne, Billy Porter, Carice van Houten and Ramy Youssef.

CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Pre-Emmy Cocktails with MTV, VH1, CMT + Logo

Montage Beverly Hills, 4 p.m.

Canada’s Emmy Celebration

Official Residence of Canada, 5 p.m – 7 p.m.

Includes a salute to Canadian women in Hollywood, with special guest Samantha Bee.

Showtime’s Emmy Eve Celebration

San Vicente Bungalows, 7 – 10 p.m.

MPTF’s Annual Evening Before Party

Century Plaza, 8 p.m.

The 13th annual event benefits MPTF services for entertainment industry professionals in need of financial assistance. Carmelized Productions by Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo provide the menu.

Comedy Central’s Emmys Party

The Highlight Room, 9 p.m.

Expect nominees from “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” and “Drunk History” on the rooftop of the Dream Hotel.

CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Sunday, Sept. 22

71st Annual Emmy Awards

Microsoft Theatre, 5 p.m.

Television’s biggest night of the year airs live on FOX.

Governors Ball

L.A. Live Event Deck, immediately following the Emmys ceremony.

ABC, Disney Television Studios, FX, Hulu and Nat Geo

Otium, 8 p.m.

HBO

The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center, 8 p.m.

Amazon

Chateau Marmont, 8 p.m.

Netflix

Milk Studios, 8 p.m.