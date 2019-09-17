Emmys 2019: The Ultimate Party Guide

The 71st annual Emmy Awards may be going hostless this year, but that doesn’t mean the big night will be any less of a celebration. For all the details on the biggest bashes happening this week and throughout the weekend, check out Variety‘s Ultimate Emmys Party Guide below.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Variety’s Showrunners Dinner
Eveleigh, 7:30 p.m
Norman Lear accepts Variety’s inaugural Creative Conscience Award in the field of television.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Directors Nominee Reception
Directors Guild of America, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Confidential Emmys Celebration
Kimpton Everly Hotel, 6:30 p.m.
Publisher Chris Gialanella and editor-in-chief Spencer Beck celebrate cover star Linda Cardellini.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Doris Bergman’s Tenth Annual Luxury Lounge & Party
Fig & Olive, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Producers Nominee Reception
1 Hotel West Hollywood, 7 p.m.
Audi Celebrates the 71st Emmys
Sunset Tower Hotel, 7:30 p.m.
The Audi e-tron SUV will be on display for guests including Milo Ventimiglia, Elizabeth Banks, Laura Dern, Brett Gilman and Tinashe.
Friday, Sept. 20
Performers Nominees Event
Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
AMC Networks Emmy Brunch
Cecconi’s, 12 – 2 p.m.
WanderLuxxe Diversity Honoree Luncheon
Craig’s, 12 – 3 p.m.
The second annual event honors Niecy Nash and Kris Bowers.
Television Humanitarian Awards
Ocean Prime, 12:30 p.m.
The Creative Coalition honors Patricia Arquette, Henry Winkler, Anthony Carrigan, Terry Crews, Bethenny Frankel and Andrea Navedo. Hosted by Jeffrey Ross.
BAFTA Los Angeles + BBC America TV Party
Beverly Hilton, 2 p.m.
Expected guests include Alfie Allen, Michael Angarano, Gwendoline Christie, Emilia Clarke, Patricia Clarkson, Jodie Comer, Laverne Cox, Joey King, Natasha Lyonne, Billy Porter, Carice van Houten and Ramy Youssef.
Pre-Emmy Cocktails with MTV, VH1, CMT + Logo
Montage Beverly Hills, 4 p.m.
Canada’s Emmy Celebration
Official Residence of Canada, 5 p.m – 7 p.m.
Includes a salute to Canadian women in Hollywood, with special guest Samantha Bee.
Showtime’s Emmy Eve Celebration
San Vicente Bungalows, 7 – 10 p.m.
MPTF’s Annual Evening Before Party
Century Plaza, 8 p.m.
The 13th annual event benefits MPTF services for entertainment industry professionals in need of financial assistance. Carmelized Productions by Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo provide the menu.
Comedy Central’s Emmys Party
The Highlight Room, 9 p.m.
Expect nominees from “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” and “Drunk History” on the rooftop of the Dream Hotel.
Sunday, Sept. 22
71st Annual Emmy Awards
Microsoft Theatre, 5 p.m.
Television’s biggest night of the year airs live on FOX.
Governors Ball
L.A. Live Event Deck, immediately following the Emmys ceremony.
ABC, Disney Television Studios, FX, Hulu and Nat Geo
Otium, 8 p.m.
HBO
The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center, 8 p.m.
Amazon
Chateau Marmont, 8 p.m.
Netflix
Milk Studios, 8 p.m.