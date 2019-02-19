Bernie Sanders Announces 2020 Presidential Run

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) announced he would again run for president, promising in an interview Tuesday on “CBS This Morning” that that “we’re gonna win.”

Sanders aggressively challenged Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination in 2016, and his focus on economic populism has helped shift the party leftward, as is evident as the field of 2020 candidates emerges.

He told “CBS This Morning” host John Dickerson that his campaign will trigger a grassroots movement that is “unprecedented in modern American history.”

In a video to supporters, he said, “Our campaign is about transforming our country and creating a government based on the principles of economic, social, racial, and environmental justice. Our campaign is about taking on the powerful special interests that dominate our economic and political life.”

Sanders signaled he will campaign on populist and progressive issues, pushing for free college tuition, a higher minimum wage, and expanded health care coverage.

His entry also may further highlight tensions between the more populist wings of the Democratic party and of moderates, as it did during the 2016 election.

Sanders himself is not a registered Democrat. He describes himself as a Democratic socialist.

Brent Lang contributed to this report.