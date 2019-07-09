×

Ross Perot, Billionaire Third-Party Presidential Candidate, Dies at 89

Ross Perot, the self-made billionaire who ran for president twice in the 1990’s, has died. He was 89.

Perot died early Tuesday at his home in Dallas, the Associated Press confirmed.

More to come…

