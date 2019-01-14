×

Attorney General Nominee William Barr Says Robert Mueller Should Be Allowed to Complete Probe

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
William Barr
CREDIT: MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — William Barr, President Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, said Special Counsel Robert Mueller should be allowed to complete his investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election, even though Barr himself has previously criticized the probe.

In prepared remarks for his Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Barr wrote that “it is vitally important that the special counsel be allowed to complete his investigation. I have known Bob Mueller personally and professionally for 30 years. We worked closely together throughout my previous ensure at the Department of Justice under President Bush. We’ve been friends since. I have the utmost respect for Bob and his distinguished record of public service.”

Democrats are likely to ask Barr about his previous criticism of Mueller’s probe, including a memo he wrote in June, 2018, that called the inquiry into whether President Trump committed obstruction of justice a “novel and extravagant theory.” 

Barr has also made remarks that have been supportive of the idea that there should be more investigation of Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Related

In his testimony, Barr wrote that “if confirmed, I will not permit partisan politics, personal interests, or any other improper consideration to interfere with this or any other investigation. I will follow the special counsel regulations scrupulously and in good faith, and on my watch, Bob will be allowed to complete his work.”

In the prepared remarks, Barr also said he believes that it is “very important that the public and Congress be informed of the results of the special counsel’s work. For that reason, my goal will be to provide as much transparency as I can consistent with the law.”

There are signs that Mueller is completing his report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, and whether any members of the Trump campaign colluded with the regime of Vladimir Putin. A question is whether that report will be released to the public. Barr stops short of saying he will support such a move, while vowing “transparency.”

Barr also tried to address his previous criticism of the Mueller probe. He said he wrote the memo “as a former attorney general who has often weighed in on legal issues of public importance, and I distributed it broadly so that other lawyers would have the benefit of my views.” He said the memo, addressed to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Assistant Attorney General Steve Engel, narrowly focused on a specific obstruction of justice theory.

“The memo did not address — or in any way question — the special counsel’s core investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election,” Barr wrote. “Nor did it address other potential obstruction-of-justice theories or argue, as some have erroneously suggested, that a president can never obstruct justice. I wrote it myself, on my own initiative, without assistance, and based solely on public information.”

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), the ranking member on the Senate Intelligence Committee, wrote on Twitter that Barr’s opening statement “is the bare minimum we should expect from an Attorney General. It doesn’t undo the fact that Mr. Barr auditioned for the job with a secret, unsolicited memo attacking the scope of the Special Counsel’s investigation.”

Popular on Variety

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

More Politics

  • William Barr

    Attorney General Nominee William Barr Says Robert Mueller Should Be Allowed to Complete Probe

    WASHINGTON — William Barr, President Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, said Special Counsel Robert Mueller should be allowed to complete his investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election, even though Barr himself has previously criticized the probe. In prepared remarks for his Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday, [...]

  • John Kasich

    John Kasich, Former Ohio Governor, Signs With UTA

    WASHINGTON — John Kasich, who left office on Monday as governor of Ohio, has signed with United Talent Agency for representation. Kasich is viewed as a potential challenger to President Donald Trump next year for the Republican nomination. He’s one of a handful of the president’s conservative critics who may mount an intra-party rivalry. UTA [...]

  • US President Donald J. Trump speaks

    President Trump Denies Working for Russia: 'It's Just a Hoax'

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump told reporters that he “never worked for Russia,” responding to reports over the weekend that the FBI opened an investigation into whether he was willingly or unwittingly working on behalf of the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I never worked for Russia, and you know that answer better than [...]

  • Former San Antonio Mayor and Housing

    Julian Castro, Former Housing Secretary, Announces 2020 Presidential Bid

    WASHINGTON — Julian Castro, the former Housing and Urban Development Secretary and mayor of San Antonio, launched his presidential campaign on Saturday, joining what is expected to be a crowded field of contenders for the Democratic nomination. Castro is the first Latino to enter the race, and at 44 will likely be among the youngest. [...]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Seizes on Bombshell New York Times Story to Attack 'Witch Hunt'

    WASHINGTON — President Trump has seized on a bombshell New York Times scoop as further evidence that he has been unfairly targeted as part of a “witch hunt.” The Times reported on Friday that the FBI was so concerned with his behavior toward Russia that they started an investigation into whether Trump was actually working on [...]

  • Trump Trackdown The End of the

    1950s Western Predicted a Border Wall From a Fictional Con Man Named Trump

    An episode of a 1950s Western drama may have foretold America’s current border wall crisis more than 60 years ago. Politics today and the show both feature men named Trump with a wall that is promised to protect every citizen from danger. “Trackdown” aired on CBS between 1957 and 1959 and took place in Texas [...]

  • Michael Cohen appears at his sentencing

    Trump's Former Lawyer Michael Cohen to Testify Publicly Before House Committee

    WASHINGTON — Democrats in the House have just scheduled their first must-see TV moment since capturing the majority: Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, will testify before the House Oversight Committee on Feb. 7. The committee’s chairman, Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), announced that Cohen would appear voluntarily. “I want to make clear that we [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad