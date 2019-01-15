Attorney General Nominee William Barr Says He’ll Look at Antitrust Impact on Tech Giants

WASHINGTON — William Barr, President Donald Trump’s nominee for the next attorney general, said he’s “interested” in examining how the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division has responded to the growth of tech giants.

At his confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Barr said he’s “sort of interested in stepping back and reassessing or learning more about how the Antitrust Division has been functioning and what their priorities are.”

“I don’t think big is necessarily bad, but I think a lot of people wonder how such huge behemoths that now exist in Silicon Valley have taken shape under the nose of antitrust enforcers.”

He added that there was a way “to win in that marketplace without violating antitrust laws, but I want to find out more about that dynamic.”

Barr expressed his concerns amid increased scrutiny in Washington over the growth of tech companies like Facebook, Google, and Amazon. The Federal Trade Commission has been examining the effectiveness of antitrust laws in a series of hearings, but it is unclear if that will ultimately lead to any changes in legislation.

Most of the hearing was devoted to how Barr will handle special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, given that Barr has previously been critical of the probe.

Barr told lawmakers that “on my watch,” Mueller “will be allowed to finish his work.” He said he would “not be bullied into doing anything I think is wrong by anybody, whether it is the editorial boards, Congress, or the president. I am going to do what I think it right.”

He said he didn’t think Mueller “would be involved in a witch hunt,” the term that Trump often applies to the investigation.

Barr told Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) that he had discussed the Mueller investigation with Trump, “but not in any particular substance.”

He told lawmakers Trump “has sought no assurances, promises, or commitments from me of any kind, either express or implied, and I have not given him any, other than that I would run the department with professionalism and integrity.”