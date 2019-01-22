×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

White House Correspondents: End of Daily Briefing ‘Sets a Terrible Precedent’

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — The president of the White House Correspondents’ Association said the apparent end of the daily White House press briefing “sets a terrible precedent.”

President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he told press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders “not to bother” with the daily briefing, which has been a longtime tradition in which a White House official answered questions in the briefing room to a group of 50 or so reporters. The last press briefing was held on Dec. 18.

Olivier Knox, chief Washington correspondent for SiriusXM and president of the WHCA, said “this retreat from transparency and accountability sets a terrible precedent. Being able to question the press secretary or other senior government officials publicly helps the news media tell Americans what their most powerful representatives are doing in their name.”

“While other avenues exist to obtain information, the robust, public back and forth we’ve come to expect in the James A. Brady briefing room helps highlight that no one in a healthy republic is above being questioned,” he added.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday, “The reason Sarah Sanders does not go to the ‘podium’ much anymore is that the press covers her so rudely & inaccurately, in particular certain members of the press. I told her not to bother, the word gets out anyway! Most will never cover us fairly & hence, the term, Fake News!”

Related

Trump has been taking questions from reporters, sometimes multiple times per day, and Sanders and Kellyanne Conway have been fielding questions in unscheduled appearances before cameras as they enter and exit the West Wing.

The briefings became a staple on C-SPAN and other outlets during the Clinton administration, when press secretary Mike McCurry allowed cameras to cover live the back and forth with reporters. When Trump took office, they even became must-see TV, covered on cable news outlets as then-press secretary Sean Spicer sparred with some reporters.

The frequency of briefings tapered off last year, and Sanders has clashed with some correspondents, including CNN’s Jim Acosta.

Popular on Variety

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

More Politics

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders

    White House Correspondents: End of Daily Briefing 'Sets a Terrible Precedent'

    WASHINGTON — The president of the White House Correspondents’ Association said the apparent end of the daily White House press briefing “sets a terrible precedent.” President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he told press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders “not to bother” with the daily briefing, which has been a longtime tradition in which a [...]

  • Donald Trump

    Supreme Court Allows Trump's Transgender Military Ban as Case Proceeds

    WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will allow the Trump administration’s ban on transgender service members to go into effect while the policy is being challenged in the courts. In a 5-4 decision, the high court granted the administration’s request to lift a court stay that had sidelined the policy, which Trump announced in a tweet [...]

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders Jemele Hill

    Trump Says He Told Sarah Huckabee Sanders 'Not to Bother' With Press Briefings

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said he told Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders “not to bother” with press briefings, once a staple of media coverage of the White House that have instead become a rarity. Trump tweeted on Tuesday morning, “the reason Sarah Sanders does not go to the ‘podium’ much anymore is that the [...]

  • Why Megan Mullally Won't Talk Politics

    Q&A: Why Megan Mullally Won't Talk Politics While Hosting the SAG Awards

    Megan Mullally is funny. The “Will & Grace” star can also sing and dance. While she’s not picking up the Oscar hosting gig after the Kevin Hart fiasco, Mullally will take center stage on Sunday, Jan. 27 when she makes her debut as the host of the 25th annual SAG Awards. Variety caught up with [...]

  • U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader

    Fox News Apologizes for Airing Graphic Implying Ruth Bader Ginsburg Has Died

    Fox News has apologized for airing a graphic that incorrectly implied Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died. The 85-year-old Supreme Court Justice, who is very much alive, is at home recovering from lung surgery. The graphic ran during the morning show “Fox & Friends,” displaying a photo of Ginsburg with the dates 1933-2019. “This was a [...]

  • Kamala Harris

    Kamala Harris Launches 2020 Presidential Bid

    WASHINGTON — Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) launched her presidential campaign on Monday with an online video and an appearance on “Good Morning America” in which she said that “this is a moment in time that I feel a sense of responsibility to stand up and fight for the best of who we are.” Harris, 54, [...]

  • Editorial use only. No merchandising.Mandatory Credit:

    Lady Gaga Slams Government Shutdown, Mike Pence at Vegas Residency

    Lady Gaga took a short break from singing “Million Reasons” at her Saturday performance of “Enigma” in Las Vegas to slam the president for the continued government shutdown. While sitting at the piano for her performance, Gaga broke into a takedown of the government shutdown and Vice President Mike Pence, who has been in the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad