U.K. and E.U. Strike New Brexit Deal, but Johnson Faces Tough Sell to Parliament

The U.K. has agreed a last minute Brexit deal with the European Union, but will face a major challenge getting it approved by lawmakers in Westminster.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control,” and called on lawmakers to back the deal when it’s put before Parliament on Saturday

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said it was a “fair and balanced agreement”, and that he would recommend that leaders of the other 27 E.U. member states approve the deal.

However, the DUP, the Northern Ireland party that Johnson relies on for his majority in Parliament, has refused to support the deal that was hammered out over weeks of negotiations because it “cannot support” a compromise on customs.

“As things stand, we could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues, and there is a lack of clarity on VAT (value-added tax),” DUP leader Arlene Foster and deputy leader Nigel Dodds said in a statement.

The opposition Labour Party has also criticised the deal, saying in a statement that “from what we know, it seems the Prime Minister has negotiated an even worse deal” than the one previously negotiated by former Prime Minister Theresa May.

The U.K. is due to leave the E.U. in two weeks time, on October 31, and Mr Johnson will ask MPs to vote for the new deal at a special Commons sitting on Saturday.

Sterling surged against the Dollar on initial news of the deal, but has fallen back as opposition to the agreement became more pronounced during the day.