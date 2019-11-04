×

Tyler Perry Studios to Host Next Democratic Debate

The fifth Democratic presidential debate will be held at Tyler Perry Studios, the sprawling 330-acre complex built on the site of a former Army base in Atlanta, MSNBC announced on Monday.

MSNBC and the Washington Post will host the debate, which will begin on Nov. 20 at 9 p.m. ET. Four women will moderate: MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, NBC chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell, NBC White House correspondent Kristen Welker and Washington Post White House reporter Ashley Parker.

Perry bought the site for $30 million in 2015, and spent another $250 million building out a dozen sound stages, sets and other production facilities. He held a gala grand opening last October.

The studio facility is on the former site of Fort McPherson, an Army base that was decommissioned in 2011. The area was used as barracks for Confederate soldiers during the Civil War.

So far, nine candidates have qualified for the debate: Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Andrew Yang, Cory Booker and Tom Steyer. Tulsi Gabbard is close to qualifying, while Julian Castro is in danger of not meeting the polling thresholds.

The debate will air live on MSNBC and will stream exclusively on MSNBC.com and the Washington Post website.

The sixth debate will be held on Dec. 19 at UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs. That debate will be hosted by PBS and Politico.

    

