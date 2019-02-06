Trump’s State of the Union: Five Standout Moments

WASHINGTON — President Trump tried for the patriotic and feel-good rhetoric of Ronald Reagan in his State of the Union address by focusing on nostalgia for America’s high points of history and a sunny vision for the future.

“I am asking you to choose greatness. No matter the trials we have, no matter the challenges to come, we must go forward together,” he said in closing.

But the speech probably will be remembered for what Trump said about some of the more divisive issues of his tenure, like immigration and investigations.

Trump’s references to finding common ground weren’t out of the question. He did draw bipartisan praise as he talked of the need for infrastructure investment, the opportunity strike a peace deal in Afghanistan, and the necessity of setting the goal to eradicate HIV within the next decade.

That said, it was hard not to see how mindful he was of future battles to come, implying that the Democrats’ emerging platform in 2020 was, in fact, a veer toward socialism.

Strangely enough, Trump barely even mentioned the government shutdown, the longest in history, and seemed to make only a passing reference to ongoing negotiations to prevent another one. But he did insist that he would get a border barrier. “I will get it built,” he insisted, drawing cheers from Republicans and silence from virtually all Democrats in the room. The line had echoes of what he said upon accepting the Republican nomination in 2016 — “I alone can fix it.”

Related Trump's State of the Union Was a Contradictory Journey to the Past (Column) Watch Trump's State of the Union Address Online

Here are other moments that stood out during the speech.

A shot at Mueller. Trump took a swipe at the investigations that have beset his presidency, criticizing Special Counsel Robert Mueller without mentioning him by name. He claimed that the scrutiny was threatening the booming economy.

“An economic miracle is taking place in the United States, and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics or ridiculous partisan investigations. If there is going to be peace and legislation, there can not be war and investigation,” he said.

That last line was a little clunky, and got only limited applause. But there was praise on the GOP side for the general idea that things should be wrapping up. By many accounts, Mueller is completing his report, but other investigations will linger, not to mention new oversight from the Democratic majority in the House.

Democrats cheer Trump’s job gains — just not the way he expected. One humorous moment came when Trump talked of women getting 58% of the new jobs created last year. It dawned on some of the newly elected women Democrats, most wearing white, to stand up and cheer, as they were among those who found new employment.

“You weren’t supposed to do that,” Trump deadpanned.

Then he played along, and gave credit to the number of women who were elected last year. That got many Democrats, including his harshest critics, on their feet. They cheered, they gave each other high fives, and chanted “USA. USA.” It was an emotional high point of the evening, even though it was largely to the benefit of the opposition party in Congress.

‘America will never be a socialist country.’ With the growing field of 2020 Democratic contenders talking of Medicare for all and raising taxes on the wealthy, Trump signaled what’s become a favorite rebuttal. It’s socialism.

“Tonight, we renew our resolve that America will never be a socialist country,” he said.

Some Democrats stood up and applauded, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who just unveiled a proposal to raise taxes on extreme wealth. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a self-described Democratic socialist, just sat with his hand on his chin.

‘Wealthy politicians and donors’ want open borders. Trump was expected to deliver hardline rhetoric toward illegal immigration — and he did. He not only talked of the wall but warned again of migrant caravans, a mention that drew groans on the Democratic side of the chamber.

But he also delivered a broadside against elites, saying that “wealthy politicians and donors push for open borders while living their lives behinds walls and gates and guards.” It’s just that type of rhetoric that he’s used at campaign rallies, but it’s doubtful that it will get him any closer to winning over Democrats on the idea of a border barrier.

Trump called for unity, but spent a considerable amount of time on immigration, a culturally divisive issue at the center of his campaign and his presidency. According to CNN, Trump’s prepared text mentioned cited “immigration,” “immigrant” or “alien” at the highest levels of any president in a century.

Happy birthday. A one-of-a-kind moment came as Trump talked of Judah Samet, a survivor of the shooting massacre at the Tree of Life Synagogue last year. The president talked not only of Samet’s survival then, but 70 years ago, when he escaped a Nazi concentration camp.

Trump said, “Judah says he can still remember the exact moment, nearly 75 years ago, after 10 months in a concentration camp, when he and his family were put on a train, and told they were going to another camp. Suddenly the train screeched to a halt. A soldier appeared. Judah’s family braced for the worst. Then his father crowed out with joy, ‘It’s the Americans.'”

Trump paid tribute to Samet, sitting in the gallery, and another Holocaust survivor, Joshua Kaufman, as well as a D-Day veteran who liberated Dachau, Herman Zeitchik.

But the president’s mention that it was Samet’s 81st birthday triggered a spontaneous singing of “Happy Birthday” — a first for a State of the Union.